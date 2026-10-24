Crystal Palace predicted lineup vs. Newcastle United: Axel Disasi to return as Dean Henderson waits

Crystal Palace should welcome Chelsea loanee Axel Disasi back into their starting XI against Newcastle United after the defender served a three-match suspension for his red card in a 3-2 defeat against Ipswich Town in September, but goalkeeper Dean Henderson faces a late fitness test following a foot injury.

Henderson has recently resumed training and will be rigorously assessed closer to kick-off, meaning Walter Benitez is poised to retain the gloves if the Englishman is not deemed fully fit.

Disasi, who featured from the off in two Europa League matches against Lech Poznan and Lyon during his league suspension, should slot straight into a three-man rearguard alongside Chris Richards and Jaydee Canvot to shield the man between the sticks.

Out wide, Anan Khalailli and Tyrick Mitchell are expected to operate in the wing-back roles, flanking a central midfield partnership of Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada.

Further forward, Dwight McNeil and Yeremy Pino will be tasked with providing creative support from the half-spaces to assist lone centre-forward Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The Eagles desperately need their frontline to step up given their prominent attacking problems, highlighted by the fact that left wing-back Mitchell is the sole player to have netted more than once this season.

Pino and the unavailable Jorgen Strand Larsen are the only attackers to feature on a list of seven different goalscorers this term, and the latter joins Quinten Timber, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Chadi Riad on the treatment table with respective knock, thigh, calf and knee issues.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Benitez; Richards, Disasi, Canvot; Khalailli, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; McNeil, Pino; Mateta

> Newcastle United predicted lineup vs. Crystal Palace