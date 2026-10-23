Arsenal transfer news: Gunners plotting to 'steal' Bayern Munich prospect

Arsenal have reportedly joined the race for Bayern Munich goalkeeper Leonard Prescott ahead of the 2027 transfer windows.

The Gunners and the Bavarian giants played out a 2-2 draw in the League Phase of the Champions League at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night, when the visitors suffered a major blow on the injury front.

Star winger Bukayo Saka was forced off the pitch in the first half due to a thigh problem, and it is understood that the England international is set to be sidelined from first-team action for a number of weeks.

In the absence of the 25-year-old, Mikel Arteta's side managed to grab a respectable point at the home of the Bundesliga title holders, with Eberechi Eze and Declan Rice scoring either side of the half-time whistle.

Now in the midst of four-game unbeaten run (W3 D1) across domestic and continental duties, the Premier League champions return to league action with the hosting of Everton at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

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Arsenal to steal Bayern prodigy Prescott?

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal have recently joined the race for one of football's most sought-after young players, who made the Bundesliga bench for Bayern Munich as a 16-year-old during the 2025-26 term.

The report claims that the Premier League holders are interested in securing the signature of American-born Prescott, with the 17-year-old currently playing for Bayern's youth teams, plotting a route to the first team.

The German youth international's current contract in Bavaria expires at the conclusion of the campaign, with Bayern Munich and the player's representatives struggling to reach an agreement over fresh terms.

It is believed that Prescott's corner are demanding more assurances over their client's pathway to become the undisputed first-team goalkeeper at Allianz Arena once club legend Manuel Neuer hangs up his boots.

With contract negotiations stalling, Arsenal are supposedly hoping to swoop in and steal the talents of the towering shot-stopper, with Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus also known to be admirers of the teenager.

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Prescott's Arsenal pathway?

The best goalkeeper in the Premier League over the past few years, David Raya will likely remain as first-choice in North London as long as he wishes, although recent interviews suggest that relationship may not last forever.

The award-winning 31-year-old has revealed his desire to play senior club football in Spain before the conclusion of his career, with La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona clearly attractive potential destinations for the World Cup winner.

In a hypothetical world in which Raya is out of the Emirates door in a few years, Prescott could have enjoyed a bedding-in period, after which he would be capable of taking the reins as senior keeper for Arteta's men.