Bukayo Saka injury timeline 'revealed': How many Arsenal games will he miss?

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka will reportedly spend at least six and potentially up to eight weeks out with a thigh injury.

The 25-year-old came off inside just 10 minutes of Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich, having gone down in agony holding his quad after passing the ball.

Mikel Arteta admitted immediately after the game that Saka's injury "doesn't look good at all", before delivering a further update ahead of Saturday's Premier League showdown against Everton.

The Arsenal boss stated that Saka would undergo another MRI scan on Friday, without speculating on how long the England international might be sidelined for.

However, according to HandofArsenal, Saka is set for a minimum six weeks on the sidelines, and there are fears that the attacker could miss up to two months in total.

The 'complex' nature of Saka's situation and recovery means that his rehabilitation period cannot be set in stone, but there is virtually no chance of the attacker being back available before the beginning of December.

Which Arsenal games will Bukayo Saka miss through injury?

© Iconsport / Harry Langer/DeFodi Images

As a result, Saka is set to miss a minimum of eight Arsenal games between now and the end of November, starting with Saturday's visit of Everton in the Premier League.

The Hale End academy product will also sit out the EFL Cup fourth-round clash with Fleetwood Town on Tuesday, although he would have likely been rested for the trip anyway.

However, Saka will also miss the crunch clash with Liverpool at Anfield on November 1, before further fixtures against Slavia Prague (November 4) and Hull City (November 7) ahead of the international break.

Thomas Tuchel will also be unable to call Saka up to the England squad to face either Croatia or Spain in November, and the Arsenal man will also be expected to sit out clashes with Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle United and Manchester City following the pause.

If Saka is fit and firing again after six weeks, a comeback could be provisionally pencilled in for Brentford on December 2, or the North London derby away at Tottenham Hotspur on December 6.

Should the 25-year-old spend the full eight weeks out, though, he will be at risk of missing the visit of Real Madrid to North London on December 9, as well as Arsenal's Premier League home battle with Bournemouth on December 13.

Saka boasts four goals and one assist from 11 Arsenal appearances this season, and in his absence, Noni Madueke and Max Dowman will provide cover on the right-hand side.

Bukayo Saka injury continues worrying trend for Arsenal winger

© Iconsport / PA Images

Saka's latest setback continues a worrying trend for the England winger, who missed just three games for club and country up to the end of the 2022-23 season, but fitness concerns have been mounting ever since.

The 25-year-old has been absent for 46 matches for Arsenal and England since the beginning of the 2023-24 season due to various injuries, the most severe of which was a hamstring problem between December 2024 and March 2025.

Saka has clocked up 13,439 Arsenal minutes since the start of the 2022-23 season, and his exceptional workload, physical playstyle and susceptibility to fouls increase the risk of the winger picking up at least a moderately severe injury.

An extended break ought to do Saka the world of good, but while he continues to pick up a growing number of muscular injuries, long-term concerns over his robustness will only become louder.