Sunday’s Bundesliga predictions including Freiburg vs. Bayern Munich, Hoffenheim vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Today's Bundesliga predictions include a clash at the top of the table between Bayern Munich and Freiburg, though Sunday's action will begin when Hoffenheim welcome Bayer Leverkusen to SNP Arena.

© Iconsport / Icon Sport

Hoping to revitalise their Bundesliga campaign, Hoffenheim will welcome in-form Bayer Leverkusen to SNP Arena on Sunday.

Die Kraichgauer could earn back-to-back league wins for the first time this season, while Die Werkself are searching for a seventh consecutive victory across all competitions.

We say: Hoffenheim 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen

Hoffenheim may have lost three of their five home matches this season, but they were able to find the back of the net at least twice in all of those fixtures, and the hosts should find themselves on the scoresheet once again.

However, Leverkusen come into Sunday's clash after winning six games on the bounce, and anything other than another victory would be seen as a surprise.

> Hoffenheim vs. Bayer Leverkusen preview

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Bayern Munich can maintain their position at the top of the Bundesliga on Sunday by beating hosts Freiburg at Europa Park Stadion.

The visitors currently lead the division with 14 points, but they are only ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund due to goal difference, while their opponents are in third place with 13 points from six matchweeks.

We say: Freiburg 2-4 Bayern Munich

With both teams having frequently found the back of the net, fans should expect to see a high-scoring game on Sunday.

Bayern's record against Freiburg is excellent, and considering the hosts have started to struggle, perhaps Kompany's side will come out on top.

> Freiburg vs. Bayern Munich preview