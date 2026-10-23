Preview: Freiburg vs Bayern Munich - prediction, team news, lineups

Bayern Munich can maintain their position at the top of the Bundesliga on Sunday by beating hosts Freiburg at Europa Park Stadion.

The visitors currently lead the division with 14 points, but they are only ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund due to goal difference, while their opponents are in third place with 13 points from six matchweeks.

Match preview

Freiburg were leading the division until their 2-1 loss against Bayer Leverkusen on October 18, and they will be disappointed to have lost given they had initially taken a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute.

Breisgau-Brasilianer were also beaten 3-0 by Monaco in the Conference League on Thursday, whereas they had won eight and drawn one of their opening nine fixtures of the campaign.

The hosts' clash with Monaco was the first time they failed to score this season, and while they have netted at least two goals on eight occasions this term, they have now conceded two or more goals four times.

Freiburg have lost each of their last four meetings with Bayern, and they have failed to get the better of the Bavarians in seven attempts.

Boss Julian Schuster has overseen victories in all five of his side's games at home in 2026-27, the most recent of which was a 3-2 success against Jablonec in Europe on October 15.

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance

Bayern head into their next clash having settled for a 2-2 stalemate with Arsenal in the Champions League on Wednesday, and they deserve immense credit for their performance.

Vincent Kompany was unable to select Michael Olise, Joshua Kimmich and Jamal Musiala, and yet his side were arguably the better team.

In the German top flight, the visitors managed to beat RB Leipzig 6-1 on October 17, but they have now drawn three of their past four games and they have drawn two of their six league matches.

The Bavarians' standards have been so high for so long that their current campaign has arguably been disappointing, especially considering it took until matchweek 14 for them to drop four points in the Bundesliga last season.

Bayern could find themselves in second place by the time Sunday's contest begins given Dortmund will face Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Many will expect the Bavarians to reclaim top spot should BVB triumph, but it may be a concern to fans that the club have drawn three of their six away fixtures this season, including three of their last four contests on the road in all competitions.

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Bayern Munich Bundesliga form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / Harry Langer/DeFodi Images

Freiburg will hope that striker Igor Matanovic can bounce back, with the forward having failed to find the back of the net in his last four club matches.

Despite the poor displays of the hosts recently, there is no reason to doubt the selection of Maximilian Eggestein and Yannik Engelhardt in midfield.

Bayern used Alphonso Davies out wide in attack against Arsenal, and the Canadian may have to start due to the injury Luis Diaz suffered in that game.

Harry Kane could win the Ballon d'Or on Monday, but the striker will be focused on scoring his fifth Bundesliga goal of the season.

Kimmich was absent from midfield against Arsenal because of a family bereavement, though he has not been ruled out of featuring in the lineup on Wednesday.

Freiburg possible starting lineup:

Backhaus; Treu, Ginter, Lienhart, Makengo; Eggestein, Engelhardt; Beste, Suzuki, Scherhant; Matanovic

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Brown; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Gnabry, Davies; Kane

We say: Freiburg 2-4 Bayern Munich

With both teams having frequently found the back of the net, fans should expect to see a high-scoring game on Sunday.

Bayern's record against Freiburg is excellent, and considering the hosts have started to struggle, perhaps Kompany's side will come out on top.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.