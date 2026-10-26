Chelsea transfer news: Former manager explains why "rare potential pearl" rejected Stamford Bridge for a shock move to France

Chelsea and Barcelona were both keen to sign Malian teenage sensation Seydou Dembele before he joined Stade de Reims in August.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder emerged as one of African football’s most highly rated prospects after a series of impressive displays for Mali’s Under-17 side, scoring twice and providing four assists in five matches at last November’s Under-17 World Cup.

Chelsea reportedly submitted a €1.6m (£1.3m) bid in April, and Barcelona also attempted to secure his services.

The teenager has already broken into Reims’ first team, recording an assist in his opening two league appearances.

Former manager 'confirms' Chelsea and Barcelona interest

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According to Africa Foot via Sport Witness former Mali Under-17 manager Adama Diefla Diallo has confirmed that both European heavyweights were actively pursuing the playmaker.

“I’m not at all surprised that his market value has reached €5m (£4.2m)," stated Diallo. "He could even have gone beyond that, given everything he’s done since arriving at Reims. Above all, his rapid rise to the Reims professional team.

“The fact that he got off to a quick start with the first team and everything that happened surrounding his transfer. Since several clubs were interested in him, notably FC Barcelona, Chelsea FC, and others, that’s what drives his value up to that level.

"That doesn’t mean he was sold for €5m (£4.2m), but his value is estimated at €5m (£4.2m). In my opinion, it could even go beyond that.”

The highly-rated talent immediately began playing for the youth team upon his arrival before swiftly earning a promotion to the first-team squad.

Did Dembele make the right decision?

© Iconsport / ICONSPORT

Diallo fully backed the teenager's decision to snub approaches from Stamford Bridge and Camp Nou in favour of guaranteed senior football in the French second tier.

The manager pointed out that the lack of a language barrier in a French-speaking country and the presence of fellow Malian academy graduates will significantly ease his adaptation process.

“He’s at a club where he’ll progress rapidly," Diallo stated. "There won’t be many language barriers. Learning at the professional level is quick.

"He’ll adapt quickly; it’s a French-speaking country. At the same time, he will find young people from academies in Mali. So, for me, the adaptation becomes easier.”

Dembele would have likely struggled to command immediate playing time under Alonso or Flick given the wealth of established attacking options at both heavyweight clubs.

By choosing a developmental pathway at Reims, the midfielder is perfectly positioned to gain invaluable professional experience during his formative years.