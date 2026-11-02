Preview: Viking FK vs Sabah - prediction, team news, lineups

Viking FK will host Sabah in the Champions League on Wednesday evening, with both sides bidding to put a valuable three points on the board.

Sabah are 25th in the overall Champions League table, picking up three points from three matches, while Viking occupy 33rd, claiming one point from three games.

Match preview

Viking will enter Wednesday's European fixture off the back of a 3-2 defeat to Bodo/Glimt in the Eliteserien, but they remain top of their domestic table, boasting 59 points from 25 matches.

The Dark Blues are playing in the Champions League for the first time since 1992-93, when they were beaten 1-0 by Barcelona in the first round of the tournament.

The Norwegian outfit, who are jointly-managed by Bjarte Lunde Aarsheim and Morten Jensen, opened their Champions League league stage campaign with a 3-1 defeat to Stuttgart.

Viking then held Bayern Munich to a 3-3 draw, before suffering a 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa in the competition last time out, and one point from three games has left them in 33rd position.

The Dark Blues have scored in each of their last 11 European matches, which is a club record, while each of their last seven home games have produced at least three goals.

© Imago

Sabah, meanwhile, opened their Champions League league stage campaign with a 4-0 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Valdas Dambrauskas' side then recorded a 2-0 victory over Slavia Prague in their second match, before suffering a 2-1 home defeat to Borussia Dortmund last time out, and three points has left them in 25th position in the Champions League table.

The Owls will enter this match off the back of a 3-2 defeat to Turan in the Azerbaijan Premier League, which has left them in second spot in the division behind Neftci Baku.

Sabah had never played in the European Cup before this season, and this is just their fourth European campaign, previously failing to advance past the qualifying rounds of the Conference League or Europa League.

The Azerbaijani outfit will also face Barcelona, Villarreal, Napoli and Arsenal before the end of the Champions League league stage.

Viking FK Champions League form:

Viking FK form (all competitions):

Sabah Champions League form:

Sabah form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

Viking will be without the services of Anders Baertelsen (foot), Veton Berisha (thigh), Sondre Bjorshol (knee), Nick D'Agostino (knee) and Martin Ove Roseth (muscular) for Wednesday's European contest.

Peter Christiansen has been in excellent form this season, scoring 15 goals and registering nine assists in 27 appearances, and the 26-year-old will continue in the final third.

There is also set to be a spot in the side for Zlatko Tripic, who has netted seven goals and registered 24 assists in 31 appearances for the hosts in all competitions.

As for Sabah, Veljko Simic (unspecified) needs to be assessed ahead of kickoff, but the visitors are otherwise in strong shape in terms of their squad.

Joy-Lance Mickels has been in impressive form for Sabah this term, netting 11 goals in 20 appearances, and the 32-year-old will continue in the final third of the field.

There should also be a position in the final third of the field for Kaheem Parris, who has come up with three goals in 15 appearances during the current season.

Viking FK possible starting lineup:

Ostbo; Heggheim, Stensness, Falchener, Kristoffer Haugen; Bjordal, Bell, Askildsen; Christiansen, Botheim, Tripic

Sabah possible starting lineup:

Pokatilov; Zedadka, Solvet, Dashdamirov, Puchacz; Rakhmonaliev, Lepinjica, Khaibulaev; Parris, Mickels, Nwachukwu

We say: Viking FK 2-2 Sabah

This has the makings of a very open and entertaining Champions League contest, and we are backing the two teams to secure a share of the spoils on Wednesday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.