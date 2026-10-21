Champions League Gameweek 3
Aston Villa
Oct 21, 2026 8.00pm
Villa Park
Viking FK

Aston Villa vs. Viking FK team news: Unai Emery goes with baffling formation for Champions League game

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Aston Villa, Viking FK starting lineups confirmed! Emery names baffling XI for CL game
© Imago / Sportimage

Aston Villa Unai Emery has seemingly changed formation for Wednesday's Champions League fixture against Viking FK.

With Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Matteo Ruggeri having picked up injuries, the Spaniard has opted against selecting a recognised full-back.

Three centre-backs - Victor Lindelof, Pau Torres and Tyrone Mings - have been named, with there being a clear possibility that Emery will switch to a back three.

However, Ross Barkley could be deployed as a make-shift right-back and Mings move over to the left if Emery wishes to go with a defensive four.

Emery has made a total of four alterations, with Boubacar Kamara joining Cash on the substitutes' bench and Johan Manzambi missing out through injury alongside Wan-Bissaka.

As well as Torres and Barkley, John McGinn and Ibrahim Mbaye have also come into the team.

Ian Maatsen and George Hemmings make welcome returns to the squad after injury, while Taylor Harwood-Bellis has been added to the Champions League ranks this week.

© Iconsport / Bildbyran / Icon Sport

Viking FK name same attack that troubled Bayern Munich

Meanwhile, Morten Jensen has kept with the same Viking FK attack that scored three times in a draw with Bayern Munich last week.

As well as Peter Christiansen getting on the scoresheet, Zlatko Tripic and Erik Botheim provided three assists between them.

There is also a place in the team for right-back Herman Haugen, who netted the last-gasp equaliser against the Bundesliga champions.

Aston Villa XI: Suzuki: Lindelof, Torres, Ming; Alysson, McGinn, Gomes, Barkley, Mbaye; Buendia; Jackson

Subs: Bizot, Wright, Cash, Harwood-Bellis, Kamara, Garnacho, Abraham, Maatsen, Bogarde, Goretzka, Hemmings

Viking FK XI: Ostbo; H Haugen, Daland, Stensness, Heggheim; Askildsen, Bell, Moi; Christiansen, Botheim, Tripic

Subs: Auklend, Bassey, Belko, Bjordal, Cosic, Falchner, Fuglestad, Hansen, K Haugen, Kvia-Egeskog, Postema, Vevatne

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