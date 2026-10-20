Champions League Gameweek 3
Aston Villa
Oct 21, 2026 8.00pm
Villa Park
Viking FK

Team News: Aston Villa vs. Viking FK injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Aston Villa vs. Viking FK injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / APL

Aston Villa welcome Norwegian side Viking FK to Villa Park for gameweek three in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Unai Emery’s men thrashed Fenerbahce 6-0 on home soil last week, while Viking held Bayern Munich to a thrilling 3-3 draw, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

ASTON VILLA vs. VIKING FK

 

ASTON VILLA

Out: Aaron Wan-Bissaka (hamstring), Ian Maatsen (ankle), Amadou Onana (knee), Matteo Ruggeri (thigh), Modo Cisse (unspecified), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (ineligible), Johan Manzambi (knock)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Suzuki; Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Mings; Kamara, Barkley; McGinn, Buendia, Mbaye; Jackson

VIKING FK

Out: Martin Ove Roseth (knee), Nick D'Agostino (leg), Veton Berisha (unspecified), Anders Bærtelsen (unspecified)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ostbo; Heggheim, Stensness, Falchener, K. Haugen; Bjordal, Bell, Askildsen; Tripic, Botheim, Christiansen

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