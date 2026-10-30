PSG: ‘It made no sense’ - departed striker settles scores with Luis Enrique

Goncalo Ramos has spoken openly about his lack of playing time under Luis Enrique after leaving Paris Saint-Germain for AC Milan.

Goncalo Ramos has not forgotten some of the frustrations he experienced at Paris Saint-Germain.

Now at AC Milan, where he is trying to establish himself under boss Ruben Amorim, the 25-year-old Portugal striker has spoken about his time in the French capital, and above all about his lack of continuity in Luis Enrique’s starting XI. He would even have liked to escape that situation during the winter transfer window.

Goncalo Ramos: ‘For me, it made no sense’

© Imago / IMAGO / PsnewZ

‘I do not think I ever strung together four or five games as a starter at Paris Saint-Germain. Sometimes it was frustrating, it drove me crazy’ - Ramos said on the Soltinhos pelo Mundo programme on Canal 11.

The Portuguese recalled in particular a spell when he scored in four consecutive matches without being picked to start every time.

‘I even managed to score in four games in a row without starting each time. For me, it made no sense’ - he continued. Between 10 and 22 December 2024, Ramos found the net against Salzburg, Lyon, Monaco and Lens, but started only one of those matches.

Ramos wanted to leave Paris Saint-Germain in January

© Imago / SOPA Images

Blocked first by Kylian Mbappe, then used behind Ousmane Dembele in the attacking pecking order, the former Benfica man never managed to establish himself as the undisputed number nine. He still left Paris with an impressive record: 45 goals and 10 assists in 131 games, as well as 12 trophies won.

Ramos also admitted he would have preferred to leave Paris Saint-Germain earlier, in January, to get more playing time.

At the time, the Paris club did not want to part with its striker during the winter window. His move to AC Milan eventually gave him that prospect, with ten starts in his first 11 appearances under Amorim.

The Portuguese is now looking to find continuity at club level in order to gain more importance with the national team. But several months after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, his adaptation to Serie A is proving difficult, and he is not rediscovering the productivity he had in Ligue 1.

Yet with the Rossoneri he plays more often. And that is the whole paradox.