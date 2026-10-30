Ruben Amorim compares Man United and AC Milan rivalries ahead of Inter derby

Former Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has explained why the rivalry between AC Milan and Inter Milan feels different from the Manchester derby, as he prepares for his first Derby della Madonnina under increasing pressure at San Siro.

The Portuguese coach will lead Milan into Saturday's encounter against the reigning Serie A champions, with the Rossoneri seeking an immediate response to Wednesday's damaging 4-2 home defeat against Bologna.

That result ended Amorim's unbeaten start to the Italian league campaign, having become only the third Milan manager to avoid defeat in his opening eight Serie A matches.

More significantly, Milan now trail Inter by seven points after nine rounds, making Saturday's meeting an important test of their ambitions under the former United boss.

Speaking at Friday's pre-match press conference, Amorim was asked to compare the Milan derby with the rivalries he experienced during his time in Manchester and Portugal.

His response highlighted a cultural difference that he believes makes Italian football particularly intense.

Amorim explains key difference between Milan and Manchester rivalries

Amorim believes the unique relationship between Milan and Inter, who share San Siro, gives their rivalry a character rarely encountered elsewhere in European football.

"I think it is a special match because it is played in the same city, and yesterday we saw the plans for the new stadium," he explained.

"It is a unique rivalry, but there is also a deep connection: two great teams in the same city sharing a stadium."

The former Manchester United head coach suggested that the atmosphere surrounding Italian football was closer to his experiences in Portugal than in England.

"The football culture here is closer to Portugal's," Amorim said.

"In England it is slightly different: the contest is fierce, but the spirit remains a little more sporting."

He added that the greater emotional intensity associated with Italian and Portuguese football made the Milan derby an especially significant occasion.

Amorim previously experienced the Manchester derby during his spell at Old Trafford, where his tenure was marked by difficulties establishing consistency and implementing his preferred tactical system.

His subsequent move to Milan represented another opportunity to build a team around his footballing principles, although he has increasingly demonstrated a willingness to adapt his formation to the players available. He had previously acknowledged making mistakes during his time at Manchester United, while expressing confidence that the experience would help him improve in Italy.

That flexibility contributed to Milan's promising start to the Serie A season, but recent results have exposed problems that remain unresolved.

Wednesday's defeat against Bologna was particularly damaging because Milan had recovered from an early setback to lead 2-1, only to concede three further goals.

Amorim admitted that his side had lost their composure as the match progressed, particularly after falling 3-2 behind.

He also insisted that fatigue could not become an excuse against Inter.

"When you play matches like this, the circumstances don't matter, whether you're tired or not," he said.

"You have to go out there and perform at your best."

Milan's recent derby record offers some encouragement, however.

Despite Inter's greater domestic success in recent seasons, the Rossoneri have avoided defeat in their last seven meetings with their city rivals, winning the three most recent encounters.

Extending that sequence would give Amorim a valuable response to the criticism that followed the Bologna defeat.

© Imago / Buzzi

Former Man United boss admits pressure as Inter threaten Milan's title ambitions

Beyond the emotional significance of the derby, Amorim acknowledged that his position at Milan comes with considerable demands.

The 41-year-old has inherited a club attempting to rebuild after several inconsistent campaigns, while Inter have maintained a more settled structure under Cristian Chivu.

Asked whether he envied his opposite number's position, Amorim insisted that he had deliberately chosen the challenge facing him.

"I don't envy Chivu, I don't envy anyone because I'm in the right place," he said.

"I chose a project similar to the previous one, a club that wants to rebuild, and I want to start again with a project from scratch."

However, he recognised that the opportunity to implement a long-term vision depends on producing results in the short term.

"I'm not naive. I know I have to win to give myself time to work on this project," Amorim admitted.

"It's the kind of project I like. I chose this job and I'm not changing my mind."

Those comments underline the challenge facing the former United manager, whose ambition to develop Milan must be balanced against the expectations of a club accustomed to competing for major honours.

Amorim was particularly complimentary about Inter's collective organisation, suggesting that Chivu's players benefit from the continuity established over recent seasons.

"Inter are a team who can play with their eyes closed," he said.

"Even when they change players, everyone knows what to do."

By contrast, Milan are still developing the consistency needed to maintain their tactical organisation throughout matches.

The Portuguese coach also acknowledged that his team's attacking structure has not always provided sufficient support for Goncalo Ramos.

"We control matches well, but we play too far away from the opposition's goal," he explained.

"We need to push higher up the pitch and spend more time in the final 30 metres to allow him to show his qualities."

There was some positive news on the injury front, with Adrien Rabiot, Mario Gila and Diego Moreira available to rejoin the squad, although Amorim stopped short of confirming whether they would start ahead of Saturday's Milan derby.

Inter enter Saturday's match with 25 points from nine games, while Milan have collected 18.

Defeat would therefore leave Amorim's side ten points behind their rivals at an early stage of the title race.

For a manager who has publicly acknowledged that winning is essential to securing time for his rebuilding project, the stakes of his first Milan derby extend well beyond local bragging rights.