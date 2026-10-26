Preview: AC Milan vs Bologna - prediction, team news, lineups

One of four undefeated teams in Serie A, AC Milan will aim to keep that run going on Wednesday evening, when they welcome Bologna to San Siro.

A weekend win kept Milan inside Italy's top four, while the Rossoblu moved further away from the drop zone with their second away success of the season.

Match preview

After a midweek meltdown in England - where they were reduced to 10 men and lost 3-0 to Bournemouth - Milan bounced straight back on Sunday night, when they visited Serie A strugglers Udinese.

Inflicting their hosts' sixth straight defeat, the Rossoneri provided a perfect response to their Europa League mauling, thanks to goals from Christian Pulisic and Omari Hutchinson.

Ruben Amorim extended his unbeaten start to life in Serie A, as Milan stayed within four points of city rivals and current league leaders Inter.

That gap could come down when the pair meet for this season's first Derby della Madonnina on Saturday evening, but Amorim’s men must now try to post three consecutive Serie A wins.

Remarkably, Milan have failed to achieve that minor feat throughout 2026, having stumbled towards the finish line last term - but the omens are good.

Yet to drop a point on home turf since Amorim was appointed, the Rossoneri beat Bologna twice last term, while they have lost just one of the last 21 league meetings at San Siro.

© Imago / IPA Sport

Though Bologna did win the most consequential clash - claiming victory in the 2025 Coppa Italia final - they have lost eight of their last 10 away games against Milan.

Nonetheless, their two league wins this season have come on the road, including Saturday’s 2-0 success down in Cagliari, where Nicolo Casale and Federico Bernardeschi both scored after the break.



Things have picked up since an awful start to the campaign cost Domenico Tedesco his job, and new boss Raffaele Palladino has made an instant impact.

Having started with a 1-1 draw against Torino, his side beat Lecce 2-1; then, after an understandable home defeat to Inter, they claimed maximum points in Sardinia.

Now, they must face a tough test in midweek, when Palladino could become just the third Bologna coach to win his first three Serie A away games.

AC Milan Serie A form:

AC Milan form (all competitions):

Bologna Serie A form:

Bologna form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Zuma Press Wire

With half an eye on Inter, Amorim is set to make some changes ahead of the Milan derby, meaning veteran schemer Luka Modric may be benched.

Samuel Chukwueze, Mattia Gabbia, Alexis Saelemaekers and Filippo Terracciano are still unavailable, while it remains to be seen whether Adrien Rabiot or Diego Moreira can return after missing the trip to Udine with muscular problems.

Mario Gila and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are also doubts, but Christian Pulisic should be ready to start if required. Now back in form, the American has posted four goal involvements from his last seven Serie A matches, matching his tally from the previous 20.

Bologna’s absence list is substantially shorter, with Roberto Piccoli and Riccardo Orsolini joining long-term absentee Emil Holm on the sidelines.

Jens Odgaard has filled in for Piccoli up front, but Artem Dovbyk is a more traditional centre-forward and Jay Enem offers an alternative option.

Ex-Milan man Tommaso Pobega - who came through the Rossoneri’s academy and made 30 senior appearances - could partner Lewis Ferguson in central midfield.

AC Milan possible starting lineup:

Maignan; Tomori, De Winter, Pavlovic, Bartesaghi; Hutchinson, Jashari, Musah, Cisse; Pulisic, Ramos

Bologna possible starting lineup:

Skorupski; Darmian, Casale, Theate; Zortea, Ferguson, Pobega, Miranda; Bernardeschi, Odgaard, Cambiaghi

We say: AC Milan 1-0 Bologna

Without hitting top gear, Milan are certainly building some momentum, and they generally raise their game on home turf.

Though Bologna's change of management has helped them turn a corner, they lack a cutting edge, so their dismal record at San Siro will carry on.

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