Liverpool transfer news: Reds hold clear advantage over Chelsea, Man Utd in race for £30m defender

Liverpool are among the Premier League clubs monitoring Eintracht Frankfurt defender Nnamdi Collins ahead of a potential future transfer.

The 22-year-old has attracted attention from several English sides after impressing in the Bundesliga and for Germany's Under-21s.

However, the Reds could have an advantage over Chelsea and Manchester United, with Collins previously revealing his admiration for Liverpool.

Liverpool among teams interested in Nnamdi Collins

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

According to reports in Germany, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United are all closely monitoring Collins, with scouts having watched the defender in action for both Frankfurt and Germany's Under-21s.

The 6 foot 2 centre-back has impressed with his pace, physicality and ability to compete in individual duels, while his versatility allows him to operate at right-back as well as in the heart of defence.

Frankfurt are understood to have no plans to sell during the January transfer window, having tied Collins down to a contract until June 2030.

The Bundesliga club are therefore in a strong negotiating position and reportedly value the German international at around €35m (£30m), considerably higher than his €20m (£17m) market valuation on Transfermarkt.

There have been no concrete negotiations with any of the interested clubs, with Liverpool, Chelsea and United currently understood to be assessing his suitability for their respective squads.

Nnamdi Collins stance hands Liverpool huge transfer boost

© Iconsport / PA Images

While Frankfurt's contractual position could make a deal difficult, Collins' previous comments about the Premier League could offer Liverpool some serious encouragement.

Speaking to Kicker in September, the defender admitted that he was particularly attracted to English football and singled out the Reds when discussing his ambitions.

"I'm incredibly happy in Frankfurt, but I also think the Premier League is fantastic, especially Liverpool. You should always set yourself high goals; that's why we all started playing football," Collins explained.

Those comments do not necessarily mean Collins would favour Anfield over Stamford Bridge or Old Trafford, but they at least suggest Liverpool have already caught his attention.

Andoni Iraola could view the German as an attractive addition if he is looking to strengthen at right-back while also planning for the long-term succession of Virgil van Dijk.

Collins' ability to operate in both positions would make him a particularly useful option, potentially addressing two defensive needs with one signing.

A reported £30m valuation is fairly cheap in today's market, even if Frankfurt are under no pressure to sell, but Liverpool may have reason to believe they can offer Collins a particularly appealing next step.