Sunday’s Ligue 1 predictions including Troyes vs. Marseille, Nice vs. Strasbourg, Rennes vs. Auxerre

Today's Ligue 1 predictions include a clash between Nice and Strasbourg, a game between struggling Troyes and Marseille, and a trip to Rennes for Auxerre.

© Iconsport / Emilian Baldow

Nice can equal their longest Ligue 1 winning run of 2026 with a victory on Sunday over Strasbourg at Alliaz Riviera in the south of France.

In their last outing, Le Gym surprised Lille 2-1 to move up to 14th in the table, while Strasbourg sit eighth after a 2-1 loss to Paris FC.

We say: Nice 1-1 Strasbourg

Nice have likely gained some confidence from their matchday five performance, and while Strasbourg are a resilient bunch too, we believe the home side can hold them off and take a point.

> Click here to read our full preview for Nice vs. Strasbourg, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Hoping to remain unbeaten at home this season, Rennes will return to Roazhon Park to face Auxerre in Ligue 1 action on Sunday.

The last time out, Stade Rennais dropped to fifth after losing 4-0 at Lyon, while Auxerre moved up to 10th with a 2-1 win over Brest.

We say: Rennes 2-0 Auxerre

This will be a true test of how far the Auxerre backline have come, and we believe their defensive inexperience will show against a dynamic attacking side like Rennes who boast plenty of quality.

> Click here to read our full preview for Rennes vs. Auxerre , including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Buzzi

Meeting on the Ligue 1 stage for the first time in over three years, Marseille travel to Stade de l’Aube on Sunday to face Troyes.

Both teams have struggled out of the gate in 2026-27, with ESTAC third from the bottom after a 2-0 loss at Angers on matchday five, and OM a point below them after a narrow 2-1 defeat versus Paris Saint-Germain.

We say: Troyes 0-3 Marseille

This could be the match where Marseille let all of their frustrations out, as they have a strong track record against Troyes and the resources to expose them early and often.

> Click here to read our full preview for Troyes vs. Marseille, including team news and predicted lineups