Sunday’s Ligue 1 predictions including Troyes vs. Marseille, Nice vs. Strasbourg, Rennes vs. Auxerre

Today's Ligue 1 predictions include a clash between Nice and Strasbourg, a game between struggling Troyes and Marseille, and a trip to Rennes for Auxerre.
Nice vs. Strasbourg (Sunday, 2pm)
Nice can equal their longest Ligue 1 winning run of 2026 with a victory on Sunday over Strasbourg at Alliaz Riviera in the south of France.
In their last outing, Le Gym surprised Lille 2-1 to move up to 14th in the table, while Strasbourg sit eighth after a 2-1 loss to Paris FC.
We say: Nice 1-1 Strasbourg
Nice have likely gained some confidence from their matchday five performance, and while Strasbourg are a resilient bunch too, we believe the home side can hold them off and take a point.
> Click here to read our full preview for Nice vs. Strasbourg, including team news and predicted lineups
Rennes vs. Auxerre (4.15pm)
Hoping to remain unbeaten at home this season, Rennes will return to Roazhon Park to face Auxerre in Ligue 1 action on Sunday.
The last time out, Stade Rennais dropped to fifth after losing 4-0 at Lyon, while Auxerre moved up to 10th with a 2-1 win over Brest.
We say: Rennes 2-0 Auxerre
This will be a true test of how far the Auxerre backline have come, and we believe their defensive inexperience will show against a dynamic attacking side like Rennes who boast plenty of quality.
> Click here to read our full preview for Rennes vs. Auxerre , including team news and predicted lineups
Troyes vs. Marseille (7.45pm)
Meeting on the Ligue 1 stage for the first time in over three years, Marseille travel to Stade de l’Aube on Sunday to face Troyes.
Both teams have struggled out of the gate in 2026-27, with ESTAC third from the bottom after a 2-0 loss at Angers on matchday five, and OM a point below them after a narrow 2-1 defeat versus Paris Saint-Germain.
We say: Troyes 0-3 Marseille
This could be the match where Marseille let all of their frustrations out, as they have a strong track record against Troyes and the resources to expose them early and often.
> Click here to read our full preview for Troyes vs. Marseille, including team news and predicted lineups