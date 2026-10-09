Preview: Nice vs Strasbourg - prediction, team news, lineups

Nice can equal their longest Ligue 1 winning run of 2026 with a victory on Sunday over Strasbourg at Alliaz Riviera in the south of France.

In their last outing, Le Gym surprised Lille 2-1 to move up to 14th in the table, while Strasbourg sit eighth after a 2-1 loss to Paris FC.

Match preview

Nice at last got in the win column on matchday five, as they managed to contain one of the most potent attacks that Ligue 1 has to offer.

No one was more relieved than Olivier Pantaloni, who won his first Ligue 1 match as coach of this team, with his side scoring more goals on that day than they had in their first four league outings this season (one).

That win gave the former Lorient manager and his side a little breathing room, moving them up to 14th in the table and two points above the last automatic relegation spot.

Another triumph on Sunday would match their longest home winning run in this competition from last season (two games) and leave them with one fewer domestic victory than they had at Allianz Riviera in 2025-26.

Nice are dead last in expected goals in this competition so far (5.5) but have netted three goals at Allianz Riviera this season.

Les Aiglons can stretch their domestic home unbeaten run against Strasbourg to five matches this weekend, with Nice winning two of those last three meetings.

© Iconsport / Emilian Baldow

Strasbourg took a small step backwards in their final match before the international break, as their three-game Ligue 1 unbeaten run ended.

Hugo Oliveira will hope to avoid suffering successive defeats for the first time in charge Sunday, with his team following up an opening match loss to Marseille with a home triumph over Lens.

The new coach will hope that his team can be a little more stable defensively in this one, as six of his team’s 10 goals conceded in this competition have come as the visitors.

Overall, in his first season coaching in a top five European league, Oliveira has them off to a respectable start, just one point back of a spot in Europe heading into this weekend.

They are averaging the joint-most goals per match alongside Lyon (2.0) but have also allowed the joint-most penalties in the league (two).

On Sunday, they can claim their first triumph at Allianz Riviera in this competition since 2021 (3-0), after collecting a point in their last visit to the south of France last season (1-1 draw).

Nice Ligue 1 form:

Strasbourg Ligue 1 form:

Team News

© Imago / Every Second Media

Expect Laurent Abergel to miss another outing for Nice on Sunday due to a knee injury, Moise Bombito is doubtful with a lower-leg issue, while Morgan Sanson and Salis Abdul Samed are questionable due to knocks.

Meanwhile Antoine Mendy will not be available as he is still recovering from a cruciate ligament tear.

Mohamed El Amine Amoura netted the winner for them on matchday five after a Nathan Ngoy own goal had given them an early lead.

At Strasbourg, Martial Godo is dealing with muscle tightness, while Fabio Balde, Maxi Oyedele, Deivid Washington and Hermann Malonga are all questionable with injuries.

Karim Coulibaly could miss this one as he recovers from the flu, while Joaquin Panichelli will not be available, as he is still not fully healed from his cruciate ligament tear sustained last season.

Gessime Yassine and Sam Amo-Ameyaw have led this team with two goals each in Ligue 1 so far, while an own goal by Paris FC’s Moustapha Mbow was all they could manage in their last outing.

Nice possible starting lineup:

Diouf; Abdelmonem, Ndayishimiye, Abdi; Clauss, Boudaoui, Witsel, Nkounkou; Hein, Amoura; Wahi

Strasbourg possible starting lineup:

Jorgensen; Antwi, Mitchell, Doukoure, Oso; El Mourabet, Sousa; Yassine, Amo-Ameyaw, Reyna; Ortega

We say: Nice 1-1 Strasbourg

Nice have likely gained some confidence from their matchday five performance, and while Strasbourg are a resilient bunch too, we believe the home side can hold them off and take a point.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.