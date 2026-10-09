Preview: Rennes vs Auxerre - prediction, team news, lineups

Hoping to remain unbeaten at home this season, Rennes will return to Roazhon Park to face Auxerre in Ligue 1 action on Sunday.

The last time out, Stade Rennais dropped to fifth after losing 4-0 at Lyon, while Auxerre moved up to 10th with a 2-1 win over Brest.

Match preview

Rennes delivered a very uncharacteristic performance on matchday five, suffering their first defeat of the campaign.

In that loss, Franck Haise’s side gave up one fewer goal than they had allowed in their other five competitive games combined this season (five).

On Sunday they can go unbeaten in their first four league encounters at Roazhon Park for a second successive campaign.

So far in 2026-27, they have scored first in all but one of their league contests, dropping just two points in this competition when doing so.

Scoring opportunities have been there for them all season long, with Rennes third in the league for big chances created (19), but also third in big chances missed (16).

Les Rouge et Noirs can extend their unbeaten run versus Auxerre to three matches in this competition on Sunday, after scoring multiple goals in their two meetings against them a season ago.

© Iconsport / Philippe Lecoeur

Despite a rough start to his tenure as Auxerre boss, Will Still has seen his players dig themselves out of an early hole.

The former Southampton coach lost his first three league matches in charge of the Burgundy club, conceding a combined 11 goals over that stretch.

They have tightened up defensively since then, winning their last two league games and conceding just one goal over that stretch.

Another triumph this weekend would equal their longest winning run in the competition this year (three).

Still can win his first Ligue 1 away match in charge of AJA on Sunday, which would be just the second domestically for this team since March.

AJA have points in five of their last six visits to Roazhon Park, earning a 2-2 draw in this exact fixture last season.

Rennes Ligue 1 form:

Rennes form (all competitions):

Auxerre Ligue 1 form:

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

The only question mark on the Stade Rennais side this weekend is Djaoui Cisse who could be a game time decision due to a lingering groin strain.

Esteban Lepaul made his international debut for France during the recent international window, and last season’s top scorer will seek his first Ligue 1 goal since matchday two this weekend.

On the Auxerre side, Marvin Senaya is doubtful with a sore hamstring, while Bryan Okoh and Assane Diousse are recovering from cruciate ligament tears and Christ Makosso will be suspended.

Cameron Archer put them on the board against Stade Brestois, with a Raphael Le Guen an own goal in the latter stages enabling them earn maximum points.

Rennes possible starting lineup:

Samba; Frankowski, Ait Boudlal, Cresswell, Merlin; Rongier; Mayenda, Camara, Thomasson, Al-Taamari; Lepaul

Auxerre possible starting lineup:

Diop; Diomande, Tuanzebe, Akpa; Sy, Faivre, Danois, Oppegard; Loader, Archer, Lascary

We say: Rennes 2-0 Auxerre

This will be a true test of how far the Auxerre backline have come, and we believe their defensive inexperience will show against a dynamic attacking side like Rennes who boast plenty of quality.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.