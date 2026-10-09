Preview: Troyes vs Marseille - prediction, team news, lineups

Meeting on the Ligue 1 stage for the first time in over three years, Marseille travel to Stade de l’Aube on Sunday to face Troyes.

Both teams have struggled out of the gate in 2026-27, with ESTAC third from the bottom after a 2-0 loss at Angers on matchday five, and OM a point below them after a narrow 2-1 defeat versus Paris Saint-Germain.

Match preview

Troyes' return to top flight football has not been pleasant early on, with this team currently just a point above the relegation line.

Stephane Dumont’s men will try to end a three-match losing run in the competition on Sunday, having failed to score in their last two outings.

It is not just scoring that has been a problem for them this season, as they have also conceded the second-most goals domestically thus far (11), including six at home.

A victory on matchday six would mark their first Ligue 1 home triumph since August 2022 (3-1 over Angers) and halt a 19-match home winless streak for them in this competition.

Creativity had also held them back as Troyes have generated the fewest big chances in the French top flight thus far (eight).

On Sunday they can collect their first Ligue 1 triumph against OM since beating them at home 1-0 in 2012.

© Iconsport / Sylvain Thomas

After Bruno Genesio began his tenure as coach so positively, it is hard to understand how quickly the wheels have fallen off at Marseille.

Since a convincing 4-0 triumph against Strasbourg in their opener, OM have lost their last five matches across all competitions.

Les Olympiens are in danger of suffering five successive Ligue 1 defeats on Sunday for the first time this century.

While they boast the third-highest average possession per game in the top flight this season (56.5%), they also rank seventh in big chances missed (10).

Scoring goals has been a problem for them away from Stade Velodrome this season, with this side failing to net in their last two Ligue 1 away encounters.

Les Olympiens have won five of their last six meetings versus Troyes in this competition, including their last visit to Stade de l’Aube in 2023 (2-0).

Troyes Ligue 1 form:

Marseille Ligue 1 form:

Marseille form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Christophe Saidi

Do not expect Yvann Titi to be available for Troyes on Sunday as he is dealing with a leg issue, while Ismael Boura has a hip injury.

Alexandre Phliponeau has a sore knee, and Paolo Gozzi will be a question mark due to a groin strain, with both men expected to sit out this weekend.

On the Marseille side, Tochukwu Nnadi has a knee issue, Geoffrey Kondogbia is doubtful due to muscle tightness and Timothy Weah will be suspended.

Angel Gomes briefly drew them level against PSG, only for the reigning league champions to score the winner two minutes later and hand OM another defeat.

Troyes possible starting lineup:

Beach; Donkor, Monfray, Diaz, Ouzenadji; Gomis, Diop, Karim; Ripart, Le Douaron, Nkada

Marseille possible starting lineup:

De Lange; Meite, Egan-Riley, Aguerd, Palmieri; Abdelli, Hojbjerg; Gomes, Gouiri, Paixao; Maupay

We say: Troyes 0-3 Marseille

This could be the match where Marseille let all of their frustrations out, as they have a strong track record against Troyes and the resources to expose them early and often.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.