Preview: Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund - prediction, team news, lineups

Hoping to go clear at the top of the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund will travel to face Union Berlin at Stadion An der Alten Forsterei on Saturday.

Die Eisernen are aiming to build on their win last time out, while BVB are keen to put their midweek disappointment firmly in the past.

Match preview

Mauro Lustrinelli's Union endured their worst-ever start to a top-flight season, suffering three defeats and collecting just one point from their first four league games.

However, Die Eisernen secured a 1-0 victory over Elversberg last weekend, when a late effort from Livan Burcu was enough to give the team their maiden win.

Lustrinelli will also be delighted with his side keeping a clean sheet against the promoted club, a mark of potential improvement considering the Berliners had previously led the way for goals conceded in the division with 17.

That triumph has lifted Union up to 16th in the Bundesliga table, where their tally of four points sees them just three shy of eighth-placed Mainz 05.

Knowing that another success could completely change the complexion of their campaign, Saturday's hosts will take heart from the fact they have scored all five of their goals at Stadion An der Alten Forsterei this term, though they remain significant underdogs.

© Iconsport / Max Maiwald/DeFodi Images

Meanwhile, Niko Kovac's Dortmund have enjoyed a contrastingly strong beginning to 2026-27, and are unbeaten in the Bundesliga ahead of this weekend, winning four times and drawing once.

That sole stalemate came in their most recent domestic outing, when BVB were frustratingly held to a 2-2 draw by Werder Bremen at Signal Iduna Park.

In concerning fashion, Kovac's side surrendered a two-goal lead in the final few minutes of the game, with Ludovit Reis reducing the deficit and former Black and Yellow striker Niclas Fullkrug netting a 92nd-minute equaliser for Die Werderaner.

Compounding that disappointment was Dortmund's midweek Champions League trip to Norway, where they fell to a 1-0 beating by Bodo/Glimt.

Returning to domestic action on Saturday, BVB are level on 13 points with Bundesliga leaders Freiburg and will be hoping to establish an advantage in the race for the title.

However, the visitors have alternated between victory and defeat against Union since 2020, and Kovac's men will make the journey to the capital while looking over their shoulder at Klassiker rivals Bayern Munich, who sit just two points behind in third.

Union Berlin Bundesliga form:

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Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images

Union will be without strikers Emmanuel Latte Lath and Andrej Ilic, the latter of whom is recovering from appendix surgery, so Tim Skarke is expected to fill in up top.

At the opposite end of the pitch, right-back Josip Juranovic is dealing with Achilles pain and illness, while centre-back Stanley Nsoki has a calf issue and left-back Andrik Markgraf is working his way back from a cruciate ligament injury.

In their absence, Zeno Van Den Bosch and Felix Uduokhai look set to start at the heart of the hosts' defence, flanked by Janik Haberer and Tom Rothe at full-back.

As for Dortmund, they are missing 18-year-old midfielder Justin Lerma once again due to a muscle problem, and the more attack-minded Giannis Konstantelias is in the early stages of rehabilitation after his ACL injury.

Thankfully for Kovac, Felix Nmecha and Joey Veerman will be ready to play in the centre of the park, with Ethan Nwaneri and Marcel Sabitzer just behind striker Serhou Guirassy.

Elsewhere, the versatile Emre Can is unlikely to play again in 2026 while he builds fitness following his own ACL injury, though centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck was rested in midweek and should be available.

Union Berlin possible starting lineup:

Ronnow; Haberer, Uduokhai, Van Den Bosch, Rothe; Schafer, Khedira; Aebischer, Jeong, Burcu; Skarke

Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup:

Kobel; Gadou, Anton, Schlotterbeck; Ryerson, Veerman, Nmecha, Svensson; Nwaneri, Sabitzer; Guirassy

We say: Union Berlin 1-3 Borussia Dortmund

Union earned their first win of the season last time out and will be full of confidence as a result, but Dortmund could prove too strong for the hosts.

That being said, BVB have been far from solid since returning from the international break, and the visitors may have to survive a scare on the road.

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