Preview: Bodo/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund - prediction, team news, lineups

Looking to cause a significant European upset, Bodo/Glimt welcome German giants Borussia Dortmund to Aspmyra Stadion for a League Phase Champions League clash on Wednesday night.

Superlaget were demolished by another Bundesliga powerhouse on matchday one of the competition, whilst BVB enjoyed a narrow success at Signal Iduna Park over Spanish outfit Villarreal.

Match preview

Following their historic run to the round of 16 in last season's Champions League, Bodo/Glimt were served a large dose of reality on September 10, when the 2026-27 schedule set up an opening trip to Bayern Munich.

Unsurprisingly, Vincent Kompany's rampant troops made lightwork of their Norwegian visitors, with Michael Olise (2), Alphonso Davies, Jamal Musiala and Harry Kane all getting onto the scoresheet as Superlaget failed to even register a shot on target.

Since that bitterly-disappointing night at Allianz Arena, Bodo/Glimt have won three of their past four domestic fixtures, with a 3-1 success over relegation-threatened Kristiansund on Saturday keeping them level on points with Viking FK at the top of the Eliteserien standings.

Netting Superlaget's final goal of the weekend contest, substitute Andreas Helmersen boosted his tally to 12 top-flight goals for the calendar year, with the 28-year-old doing his utmost to fill the shoes of the departed Kasper Hogh.

A cause for Norwegian optimism ahead of Wednesday night, Bodo/Glimt have scored a staggering 21 goals across seven consecutive home wins, and defeated Manchester City (3-1), Inter Milan (3-1) and Sporting Lisbon (3-0) at Aspmyra Stadion last season in the Champions League.

© Iconsport / Max Maiwald/DeFodi Images

After Nico Schlotterbeck and Daniel Svensson fired in late strikes at Signal Iduna Park over the weekend, it appeared as if Borussia Dortmund were heading towards their fifth straight Bundesliga success of the new campaign.

However, that infamous bottling nature of BVB reared its ugly head once again, with Werder Bremen recovering to snatch a 2-2 draw on their travels courtesy of efforts from Ludovit Reis and Niclas Fullkrug.

Nevertheless, Niko Kovac's side have enjoyed an excellent run of form since their German Super Cup defeat by Bayern Munich on August 22, stringing together a seven-game unbeaten streak (W6 D1) across Bundesliga, DFB Pokal and Champions League action.

Just like against Werder Bremen on Friday, there was a late flurry of goals in Dortmund's opening European fixture of 2026-27 on September 8, when a Serhou Guirassy brace helped the hosts to maximum points over Villarreal.

Given the fact that Bodo/Glimt have only emerged onto the Champions League scene in recent years, it is no surprise that Wednesday night will see only the second-ever meeting between the two sides, who played out a 2-2 draw in Dortmund during last term's League Phase.

Bodo/Glimt Champions League form:

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Bodo/Glimt form (all competitions):

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Borussia Dortmund Champions League form:

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Borussia Dortmund form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images

Bodo/Glimt are without one of their key defenders this week, with Odin Luras Bjortuft suspended after picking up a red card in the defeat by Bayern Munich last month.

As a result, Superlaget will need to find a new partner for Danish centre-back Villads Nielsen, with Haitam Aleesami potentially coming into the XI.

Leading goalscorer Helmersen was rested from the start in the Eliteserien over the weekend but should return to the side for the visit of a European giant.

Borussia Dortmund are unable to call upon the talents of Schlotterbeck and Ramy Bensebaini, who are both serving suspensions for red cards collected in last term's Champions League.

BVB are also expected to be without right-back Julian Ryerson, with the playmaker sustaining a rib injury whilst on international duty for Norway.

Still on the recovery from a serious knee injury, experienced midfielder Emre Can is yet to feature this season and will play no part in the Arctic Circle on Wednesday.

Bodo/Glimt possible starting lineup:

Haikin; Sjovold, Nielsen, Aleesami, Bjorkan; Kitolano, Berg, Fet; Auklend, Blomberg, Helmersen

Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup:

Kobel; Gadou, Anton, Svensson; Sabitzer, Veerman, Nmecha, Beier; Sabitzer, Karetsas, Guirassy

We say: Bodo/Glimt 2-2 Borussia Dortmund

Last defeated on home soil in early May, Bodo/Glimt will be confident of playing the role of underdog hosts to great effect on Wednesday night.

Dortmund need to recover quickly after their Bundesliga collapse on Friday, and it is set to be a difficult trip to the Arctic Circle for the Germans.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.