Saturday's Bundesliga predictions including Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig

Today's Bundesliga predictions include Bayern Munich's clash with RB Leipzig, and a contest between Borussia Dortmund and Union Berlin.

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Elversberg will hope to avoid being drawn back towards the Bundesliga's relegation battle by getting the better of visitors Augsburg on Saturday at Waldstadion an der Kaiserlinde.

The newly-promoted hosts can be proud of the fact they are ninth with seven points, though a win against sixth-placed Augsburg, who have eight points, would help arrest their winless streak and ease any early nerves at the club.

We say: Elversberg 2-2 Augsburg

Neither team have been particularly strong of late, though Augsburg have shown they can compete with the best so far this season.

Elversberg have also proven they can be competitive, and perhaps with the home crowd cheering them on they can earn a point on Saturday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Elversberg vs. Augsburg, including team news and predicted lineups

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Hoping to go clear at the top of the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund will travel to face Union Berlin at Stadion An der Alten Forsterei on Saturday.

Die Eisernen are aiming to build on their win last time out, while BVB are keen to put their midweek disappointment firmly in the past.

We say: Union Berlin 1-3 Borussia Dortmund

Union earned their first win of the season last time out and will be full of confidence as a result, but Dortmund could prove too strong for the hosts.

That being said, BVB have been far from solid since returning from the international break, and the visitors may have to survive a scare on the road.

> Click here to read our full preview for Union Berlin vs. Borussia Dortmund, including team news and predicted lineups

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Eyeing a surprise leap into the Bundesliga's European places, Werder Bremen will welcome promoted club SC Paderborn to the Weserstadion on Saturday.

Die Werderaner could make it five league games unbeaten, while the visitors are hoping to bounce back from defeat last time out.

We say: Werder Bremen 3-1 SC Paderborn

Werder have enjoyed a strong campaign to date, and will be optimistic of reaching the European places with another win as they head into this clash unbeaten in four games.

Paderborn have proven willing battlers amidst an especially tough run of fixtures, and could end their drought on the road despite being the underdogs on Saturday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Werder Bremen vs. SC Paderborn, including team news and predicted lineups

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Stuttgart will look to maintain their winning momentum in the Bundesliga when they travel to take on Hamburger SV on Saturday at Volksparkstadion.

After a poor start to the campaign, Die Roten are only 11th with six points, exactly the same points total as their 12th-placed hosts after five matchweeks.

We say: Hamburger SV 1-3 Stuttgart

Given both teams have drastically improved in recent games, it would not be surprising if Saturday's clash was fiercely contested.

Stuttgart will be seen as favourites considering Hamburger are dealing with numerous injuries to key players, and the visitors should be able to get the better of their opponents.

> Click here to read our full preview for Hamburger SV vs. Stuttgart, including team news and predicted lineups

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Mainz 05's clash with hosts Schalke 04 on Saturday at VELTINS-Arena could be crucial in the fight against Bundesliga relegation.

The visitors come into the clash in eighth place with seven points, while their opponents are 13th with five points from a possible 15.

We say: Schalke 04 1-2 Mainz 05

Schalke may boast the advantage of playing at home, but their opponents have travelled well this season.

Mainz will also take confidence from the fact their hosts have struggled to make an impact in the final third, so it is difficult to see the visitors losing if they manage to score more than once.

> Click here to read our full preview for Schalke 04 vs. Mainz 05, including team news and predicted lineups

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The Bundesliga's two highest-scoring teams are set to lock horns on Saturday, when Bayern Munich welcome RB Leipzig to the Allianz Arena.

The Bavarians are hoping to get back on track after a frustrating week, while Die Roten Bullen are looking for a third win on the bounce.

We say: Bayern Munich 3-1 RB Leipzig

Bayern may have drawn their last two matches, but they will be desperate to get back on track at the Allianz, and should have enough firepower to get the better of the visitors.

Leipzig arrive having earned consecutive wins, yet their record away from home this season has been dire, and anything other than another loss would come as a surprise.

> Click here to read our full preview for Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig, including team news and predicted lineups