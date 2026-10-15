Preview: Hamburger SV vs Stuttgart - prediction, team news, lineups

Stuttgart will look to maintain their winning momentum in the Bundesliga when they travel to take on Hamburger SV on Saturday at Volksparkstadion.

After a poor start to the campaign, Die Roten are only 11th with six points, exactly the same points total as their 12th-placed hosts after five matchweeks.

Match preview

Hamburger have also arrested a poor start to the season, and they will hope to win a third consecutive match in the Bundesliga this weekend.

Their latest victory was a 3-2 success against Hoffenheim on October 10, and they took full advantage of the fact their opponents received a red card in the 65th minute, scoring twice in the closing stages of the game to overturn a 2-1 deficit.

Three of HSV's five goals in the league were netted in that triumph, and while the club claimed three points, they have now conceded 15 goals in the top flight.

The hosts are yet to keep a clean sheet this season at home, with the team losing 5-0 against Mainz 05 in early September, before beating FC Koln 2-1 on September 19.

A victory for Merlin Polzin's side would represent their second success in three meetings with the visitors, and it would also be a second consecutive home win against their opponents.

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Stuttgart were predicted by many to be competing near the top of the table given they have twice qualified for the Champions League in the last three seasons, while also winning the 2024–25 DFB-Pokal.

It has therefore been surprising to see the team struggle this term, though their league losses against Bayern Munich, Hoffenheim and Borussia Dortmund should perhaps be seen less harshly considering all three sides finished first, fifth and second in 2025-26.

However, Sebastian Hoeness has now guided his team to two consecutive wins ahead of Saturday's game, including when they beat Paderborn 2-0 in the Bundesliga on October 10.

That result was followed by a comfortable 3-0 triumph against Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League on Wednesday, and they are one of nine teams in the competition with six points from six.

Die Roten's victories both came on their travels, and their turnaround on the road is remarkable given they had only won two of their prior eight away matches, a period in which they suffered four defeats.

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Stuttgart Bundesliga form:

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Team News

© Imago / Eibner

Hamburger's injury issues remain significant, with up to seven players at risk of missing out, including forward Patson Daka (hamstring), as well as midfielders Albert Sambi Lokonga (knock) and Nicolai Remberg (knee).

Striker Yussuf Poulsen will be expected to carry the team's goalscoring burden, while Kofi Amoako and Miro Muheim may be trusted together in the middle of the pitch.

Stuttgart duo Atakan Karazor and Angelo Stiller are set to play together in midfield, especially as the pair started against Paderborn.

Central defender Dan-Axel Zagadou is nearing a return from injury, though he is not ready to appear this weekend, meaning fans will likely see Finn Jeltsch and Jeff Chabot together.

Deniz Undav is yet to score in five Bundesliga appearances, but after netting in the Champions League, he will believe he can open his league account.

Hamburger SV possible starting lineup:

Fernandes; Capaldo, Bornauw, Omari; Adeline, Amoako, Muheim, Wolfe; Vieira, Adeline; Poulsen

Stuttgart possible starting lineup:

Seimen; Vagnoman, Jeltsch, Chabot, Hendriks; Karazor, Stiller; Leweling, Undav, Fuhrich; Demirovic

We say: Hamburger SV 1-3 Stuttgart

Given both teams have drastically improved in recent games, it would not be surprising if Saturday's clash was fiercely contested.

Stuttgart will be seen as favourites considering Hamburger are dealing with numerous injuries to key players, and the visitors should be able to get the better of their opponents.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.