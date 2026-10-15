Preview: Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig - prediction, team news, lineups

The Bundesliga's two highest-scoring teams are set to lock horns on Saturday, when Bayern Munich welcome RB Leipzig to the Allianz Arena.

The Bavarians are hoping to get back on track after a frustrating week, while Die Roten Bullen are looking for a third win on the bounce.

Match preview

Vincent Kompany's Bayern are unbeaten across all competitions so far this season, but it would be fair to say that they have stumbled in October.

The Bavarians were held to a 3-3 draw by Viking FK on Tuesday, a shock Champions League result made more frustrating by the fact the German side fought from two goals down to lead 3-2, only for Michael Olise to be sent off and Herman Johan Haugen to score a 90th-minute equaliser.

To make matters worse, that disappointment was preceded by a 2-2 stalemate with Augsburg last time out in the Bundesliga, and the club are still waiting for their first victory since returning from the international break.

As things stand, Bayern are third in the league table with 11 points, two behind Klassiker rivals Borussia Dortmund and surprising early leaders Freiburg.

Hoping to get back on track - and climb up to the top of the pile - the hosts will take heart from their flawless record at the Allianz Arena this season, where they have won each of their three games, scoring 17 goals and conceding just one in the process.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Meanwhile, Martin Demichelis's Leipzig have endured a mixed campaign to date, though they remain fifth with nine points - just two behind Bayern and four off top.

In midweek, Die Roten Bullen secured a narrow 1-0 victory over PSV in the Champions League, surviving an early scare when Ivan Perisic missed a penalty to earn back-to-back wins for the first time since August.

Demichelis will be delighted by the fact Tuesday's triumph means his team have won all of their home matches across every competition in 2026-27, and are yet to concede at Red Bull Arena this term.

However, Leipzig have struggled immensely on the road, losing each of their three away clashes since beating Eintracht Trier 6-0 in the DFB-Pokal's first round on August 22.

With that record in mind, travelling fans will be fearing the worst, especially up against an opponent Die Roten Bullen have not beaten since August 2023's 3-0 success in German Super Cup, a stretch featuring five competitive defeats and two draws for Saturday's visitors.

Bayern Munich Bundesliga form:

Bayern Munich form (all competitions):

RB Leipzig Bundesliga form:

RB Leipzig form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance, Tom Weller/dpa

Bayern will be without attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala once again as he recovers from a thigh injury, though Ismael Saibari should be on hand to start in the number 10 role, flanked by Michael Olise and Luis Diaz behind Harry Kane.

Elsewhere, goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is a doubt after missing team training on Thursday due to the foot injury that caused him to sit out against Viking, so Jonas Urbig could keep his place between the sticks.

As for Leipzig, they are missing midfielders Christoph Baumgartner and Assan Ouedraogo while they recover from respective hamstring and shoulder injuries.

In their absence, Ezechiel Banzuzi and Neil El Aynaoui look set to start in Demichelis's double pivot, just in front of centre-backs Willi Orban and Castello Lukeba.

Further forward, striker Marc Guiu is sidelined with a hamstring injury of his own, but Romulo will be ready to lead the line once again, supported by Christopher Nkunku, the visitors' top scorer in the Bundesliga with four goals.

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Urbig; Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Davies; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Saibari, Diaz; Kane

RB Leipzig possible starting lineup:

Vandevoordt; Baku, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; Banzuzi, El Aynaoui; Gruda, Nunku, Nusa; Romulo

We say: Bayern Munich 3-1 RB Leipzig

Bayern may have drawn their last two matches, but they will be desperate to get back on track at the Allianz, and should have enough firepower to get the better of the visitors.

Leipzig arrive having earned consecutive wins, yet their record away from home this season has been dire, and anything other than another loss would come as a surprise.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.