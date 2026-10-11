Preview: RB Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven - prediction, team news, lineups

RB Leipzig will take on PSV Eindhoven in the round two of the league phase in the Champions League on Tuesday night at the Red Bull Arena.

The German side lost their opening fixture against Como before the international break, while Eindhoven drew their first game against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Match preview

Leipzig finished third in the Bundesliga table last season, and they have already made a decent start to the new campaign, lying fifth in the table, two points behind Bayern Munich.

Die Roten Bullen have lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 4-1 defeat against Cesc Fabregas's Como in the Champions League.

Martin Demichelis's side are unbeaten at home this season, having picked up three wins out of three already, scoring 14 goals in the process.

Leipzig are heading into this game on the back of a 6-0 win over Frankfurt, and they have not conceded a single goal at Red Bull Arena so far.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

PSV Eindhoven are regular participants in the Champions League, but they have never faced Leipzig in a competitive fixture.

The Farmers sit second in the Eredivisie table with 19 points from eight matches, just one point behind league leaders Feyenoord.

Peter Bosz's side have won six of their last seven matches, but their defensive frailties remain a concern, having conceded 10 goals already this season.

In their opening league-phase fixture, Eindhoven fought back from behind to secure a second-half equaliser against Shakhtar Donetsk, with former Barcelona defender Sergino Dest finding the net.

RB Leipzig Champions League form:

RB Leipzig form (all competitions):

PSV Eindhoven Champions League form:

PSV Eindhoven form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Demichelis is likely to be without summer signing Marc Guiu, who is struggling with a muscle injury and still needs a few weeks to return to the squad.

Midfielder Assan Ouedraogo is currently sidelined with a shoulder injury, while Christoph Baumgartner is also unavailable due to a thigh problem.

PSV have a lengthy injury list, with Adamo Nagalo ruled out for the rest of the season, while Kilian Sildillia and Alassane Plea are also long-term absentees.

Paul Warner and Ricardo Pepi are expected to return at some point this month, while Sam Lammers, Sami Ouaissa and Jerdy Schouten are sidelined with knock, hamstring and ligament injuries respectively.

RB Leipzig possible starting lineup:

Vandevoordt; Baku, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; El Aynaoui, Seiwald; Nusa, Nkunku, Maksimovic; Gruda

PSV Eindhoven possible starting lineup:

Kovar; Kostic, Obispo, Geertruida, Dest; Fernandez, Sano, Til; Van Bommel, Man, Perisic

We say: RB Leipzig 2-0 PSV Eindhoven

While Eindhoven arrive in strong league form, RB Leipzig have been outstanding at home this season. The German side will be desperate to bounce back from their humiliating defeat, and there is no better way to do so than in front of their home supporters.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.