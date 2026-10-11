Preview: Viking FK vs Bayern Munich - prediction, team news, lineups

Bayern Munich will look to bounce back from domestic disappointment with a Champions League victory against hosts Viking FK on Tuesday at Lyse Arena.

After one fitxure in the competition, Bayern are second with three points in the league phase table, whereas their opponents are 30th with no points following their 3-1 loss against Stuttgart on September 9.

Match preview

The hosts were resoundingly beaten by Stuttgart, facing four big chances and 11 shots from inside the box, while also relying on the woodwork to prevent the victors netting a fourth goal.

Viking's domestic fortunes have been far more positive, with the club currently leading the Eliteserien with 53 points, though Bodo/Glimt only trail them due to goal difference.

Head coach Morten Jensen's only defeat in his last 10 outings was against Stuttgart, while they managed to win on seven occasions in that stretch.

De Morkebla have won each of their past 11 fixtures at home, scoring at least two goals in all of those games.

Viking only kept three clean sheets in that time, and they have conceded 35 goals in 17 Champions League matches overall.

© Imago / NTB

Bayern unusually come into their next Champions League game having failed to win in the Bundesliga, drawing 2-2 with Augsburg.

That was the second time in five league games that they failed to win in the top flight, and there are concerns about the Bavarians from a defensive perspective.

Vincent Kompany's side have failed to keep a clean sheet in five of their eight outings in all competitions this term, and veterans like Manuel Neuer have been error prone.

The visitors emerged as 5-0 victors against Bodo/Glimt in matchweek one of the Champions League, and they have now won nine of their 10 most recent matches in the league phase of the competition.

When playing on the road, the visitors have only lost one of their last 23 away contests, a period in which they claimed victory 18 times.

Bayern have conceded in four of their five away clashes this season, winning three of those games while scoring 10 goals.

Viking FK Champions League form:

L

Viking FK form (all competitions):

D

L

W

W

W

W

Bayern Munich Champions League form:

W

Bayern Munich form (all competitions):

W

D

W

W

W

D

Team News

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance, Tom Weller/dpa

It would be shocking if Viking opted to play an expansive XI, so expect to see a rigid 4-4-2 featuring centre-backs Gianni Stensness and Henrik Saelebakke Falchener.

Joe Bell is likely to patrol the middle of the pitch next to Kristoffer Askildsen, while the hosts' hopes of scoring will rest on forwards Peter Christiansen and Erik Botheim.

As for Bayern, attacker Jamal Musiala is dealing with a thigh injury and is set for a period on the sidelines, so expect to see Ismael Saibari in the lineup.

There is no doubt about the selection of Harry Kane up front, and the centre-forward will almost certainly be flanked by Michael Olise and Luis Diaz.

Joshua Kimmich's passing will be key from midfield, while goalkeeper Neuer will hope to be protected by Dayot Upamecano.

Viking FK possible starting lineup:

Ostbo; Heggheim, Stensness, Falchener, Haugen; Bjordal, Bell, Askildsen, Tripic; Christiansen, Botheim

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Neuer, Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Davies; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Saibari, Diaz; Kane

We say: Viking FK 1-4 Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich will rightly be seen as favourites despite their inconsistencies in the Bundesliga.

Even if Viking manage to find their way onto the scoresheet, the overwhelming firepower in the visitors' attack will likely win the game.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.