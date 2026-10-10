Manuel Neuer error: Bayern Munich concede fastest ever Bundesliga goal as Vincent Kompany's side give Borussia Dortmund hope

Augsburg scored the quickest goal in Bundesliga history, scoring after six seconds following a major error by Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

The German top flight resumed on Friday, with leaders Borussia Dortmund only taking a point against Werder Bremen.

That opened the door for Vincent Kompany's Bayern to retake first place, though they needed to beat hosts Augsburg on Saturday.

The Bavarians' task was made difficult when Augsburg's Robin Fellhauer netted after just six seconds, intercepting an attempted pass by goalkeeper Manuel Neuer before tapping home into an empty net.

Though Neuer undoubtedly made an error, Opta data reveals that Fellhauer created history by scoring the quickest goal in the 63-year history of the Bundesliga.

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance, Tom Weller/dpa

Augsburg 2-2 Bayern Munich: Time for Manuel Neuer to move on?

While the first error from Neuer was perhaps forgivable, the shot-stopper then parried the ball into the path of Rodrigo Ribeiro, who scored Augsburg's second just after the hour mark.

There is an argument that Bayern have not moved on from the goalkeeper quickly enough, as while he has earned a place in the pantheon of great number ones, he is far beyond his best.

The 40-year-old made high-profile errors against the likes of Real Madrid in the Champions League last season, and he has become increasingly sluggish as he has aged.

It may be painful to let go of the veteran, but Neuer's time at the top level of German football should come to an end if Bayern wish to improve.

There have been two goals scored inside the first 10 seconds of a Bundesliga game since 2015: Robin Fellhauer Kevin Volland Both were scored against Manuel Neuer. https://t.co/AGy1rK1ztR — StatMuse FC (@statmusefc) October 10, 2026

Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga: Will Vincent Kompany's side fall short?

Bayern have only failed to win one of the last 14 Bundesliga titles on offer, but they have started the 2026-27 season more slowly than many anticipated.

A goalless stalemate with newly-promoted Schalke 04 in matchweek two and a draw with Augsburg have given rivals like Dortmund hope that they can topple the Bavarians.

Kompany's side are only two points behind BVB after five league games, so nobody at the club should be panicking, though the head coach will still be expected to comfortably guide the club to first.