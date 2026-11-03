Preview: Lillestrom vs Viktoria Plzen - prediction, team news, lineups

Two teams yet to get going in the league stage of the 2026-27 Europa League will lock horns on Thursday, as Lillestrom welcome Viktoria Plzen.

Lillestrom are currently 31st in the overall table, boasting one point from three matches, while Viktoria Plzen are down in 33rd on zero points.

Match preview

Lillestrom got their 2026-27 Europa League league stage off to a disappointing note, losing 2-1 at home to Torreense, but they did manage to claim a point in their second match of the competition away to Sparta Prague in the middle of October.

Any momentum gained from the draw with Sparta Prague was taken away in their third game, though, having suffered a 6-0 home defeat to Real Sociedad last time out.

The Canaries have one point to show from their three matches, which has left them 31st in the overall table ahead of their final five fixtures in the league stage of this tournament against Viktoria Plzen, Lyon, Levski, Bournemouth and Celta Vigo.

Hans Erik Odegaard's side will enter this match off the back of a 1-0 win over Start in the Eliteserien, and they have actually been victorious in each of their last three games.

Lillestrom, who are five-time Swedish champions, won the Norwegian Cup last season to qualify for the Europa League as a second-tier outfit.

© Iconsport / Frode Arnesen / Alamy

Viktoria Plzen have also found it difficult in this season's competition, losing all three of their matches to sit down in 33rd spot in the table on zero points.

Radoslav Kovac's side started their league stage with a 3-0 home defeat to Union SG, before going down 2-1 to Ferencvaros in their second match on October 15; the Czech outfit were then beaten 2-1 at home by Levski in their third match in this season's tournament.

Viktoria Plzen will enter this match off the back of successive wins, including a 4-0 victory over Ostava in the league on November 1.

The Czech outfit reached the knockout round playoffs in the 2025-26 Europa League and actually went unbeaten in the league stage, so it is a surprise to see them struggling towards the bottom of the table at this moment in time.

Lillestrom Europa League form:

Lillestrom form (all competitions):

Viktoria Plzen Europa League form:

Viktoria Plzen form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / CTK Photo/Miroslav Chaloupka

Lillestrom are set to be without the services of Vebjorn Hoff and Kristoffer Tonnessen through injury, but the home side are otherwise in good shape for the contest.

Felix Va has been in strong form this season, scoring 10 goals and registering five assists in 28 appearances, and the 28-year-old will continue in the final third of the field.

Thomas Lehne Olsen has seven goals in all competitions this season, and the 35-year-old is set to feature through the middle for the Swedish outfit.

Viktoria Plzen, meanwhile, will be without the services of Jan Paluska and Vaclav Jemelka through injury for the European fixture on Thursday night.

Christophe Kabongo is the team's leading goalscorer this season, finding the back of the net on seven occasions in 16 appearances, and the 23-year-old will feature through the middle.

Meanwhile, there is set to be a spot in the side for Amar Memic, who has come up with 10 goal contributions in all competitions this term, managing four goals and six assists.

Lillestrom possible starting lineup:

Dahlberg; Ottesen, Foss, Gabrielsen, Paintsil; Ibrahimaj, Ottosson, Nyheim; Bassi, Olsen, Felix Va

Viktoria Plzen possible starting lineup:

Wiegele; Paliscak, Dweh, Vavro, Souare; Hrosovsky, Cerv; Memic, Visinsky; Ladra, Kabongo

We say: Lillestrom 1-1 Viktoria Plzen

Both teams have struggled in the competition this season, and we are struggling to back either with any real confidence, ultimately settling on a low-scoring draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.