Preview: Sturm Graz vs Celje - prediction, team news, lineups

Sturm Graz play host to Celje in their fourth match of the league phase of the Europa League on Thursday night.

With these two teams having just one win between them so far, it could prove to be a pivotal fixture with regards to the final table in January.

Match preview

Having missed out to Fenerbahce in Champions League qualification, Sturm Graz were presented with a brutal start to their Europa League campaign.

However, collecting four points from games against Rennes, Bournemouth and Marseille represents an excellent return as they bid to earn a spot in the top 24.

The 1-0 success over Marseille on matchday three has left Fabio Ingolitsch's side in 19th position in the league phase table.

Nevertheless, they have since posted successive draws in the Austrian Bundesliga to sit 11 points adrift of leaders Rapid Vienna.

With just five wins from 11 league contests, Ingolitsch will recognise that he needs a strong return on the continent to ensure that he keeps his job.

© Imago / Sven Simon

Meanwhile, opponents Celje find themselves down in fifth place in the Slovenian top flight.

That is despite a five-match unbeaten streak being put together across all competitions since October 18.

Included in that run is a 2-2 draw against Sturm Graz's domestic rivals Red Bull Salzburg, highlighting that Zoran Zeljkovic's side have the quality required to push their next opponents.

Since his appointment as head coach in September, he has only overseen defeats to Bayer Leverkusen, a day after his arrival, and Omonia.

Sturm Graz Europa League form:

Sturm Graz form (all competitions):

Celje Europa League form:

Celje form (all competitions):

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D

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W

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Team News

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Oumar Diakite came off the substitutes' bench to score Sturm Graz's equaliser at Wolfsberger AC last time out, and he could replace Belmin Beganovic down the centre of the attack.

Luis Balbo is also an option to come into the team at left wing-back, while Albert Vallci may be recalled in the back three.

Barring any fitness issues, Zeljkovic could name the same Celje XI from the 4-0 win over NK Nafta, who are in sixth place, on Sunday.

Mario Kvesic and Armandas Kucys both scored doubles in that contest, the latter finally ending his 10-game wait for a goal in this season's Slovenian top flight.

Attacking midfielder Svit Seslar is Celje's leading marksman with seven goals.

Sturm Graz possible starting lineup:

Helac; Malic, Quashie, Koller; Heil, Weinhandl, Gorenc Stankovic, Balbo; Matoshi, Seidl; Diakite

Celje possible starting lineup:

Leban; Ivansek, Zuzek, Bejger, Avdyli; Calusic; Dukuly, Seslar, Kvesic, Verbic; Kucys

We say: Sturm Graz 2-0 Celje

Although Sturm Graz have only scored one goal from three matches in this competition, we cannot ignore that their opponents have conceded seven. With that in mind, the Austrian giants get our backing to come through with a comfortable victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.