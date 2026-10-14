Bournemouth vs. Sturm Graz: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Europa League clash

Bournemouth will continue their Europa League league stage campaign with a clash against Sturm Graz on Thursday evening.

The Cherries beat Real Sociedad 2-1 in their European opener last month, while Sturm Graz drew 0-0 with Rennes in their first game in the 2026-27 league stage.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Bournemouth vs. Sturm Graz kick off?

The Europa League match will kick off at 8pm UK time on Thursday.

Where is Bournemouth vs. Sturm Graz being played?

The Europa League match between Bournemouth and Sturm Graz will be played at the English outfit's home ground of the Vitality Stadium.

Thursday's fixture will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides.

How to watch Bournemouth vs. Sturm Graz in the UK

TV channels

The Europa League match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

Online streaming

Viewers can stream the action live via HBO Max if they have subscribed to a package that includes TNT Sports.

TNT Sports is also available as an add-on for Amazon's Prime Video app.

Highlights

Goals will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, while highlights will also be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after the match.

What is at stake for Bournemouth and Sturm Graz?

Bournemouth's first-ever European match took place against Real Sociedad on matchday one, and the Cherries made a winning start, recording a 2-1 victory over the Basque outfit.

However, it has been a disappointing start to the 2026-27 campaign overall for Bournemouth, who currently sit down in 18th spot in the Premier League table on three points.

Marco Rose's side are yet to win in England's top flight this season, but their performance and result against Real Sociedad will certainly hand them confidence.

Sturm Graz, meanwhile, drew 0-0 with Rennes in their first game of this season's league stage.

The visitors will enter this match off the back of a 2-0 win over Austria Vienna in the Austrian Bundesliga, which left them fourth in the division.

> Our full preview of Bournemouth vs. Sturm Graz can be viewed here