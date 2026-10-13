Preview: Sparta Prague vs Lillestrom - prediction, team news, lineups

Red-hot Sparta Prague look to build on their victory from the opening matchday of the Europa League league phase as they welcome Lillestrom to epet ARENA on Thursday.

The Czech hosts secured a 4-1 victory at Ararat-Armenia on matchday one, whereas the Norwegian visitors suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Torreense in their opening fixture of the league phase.

Match preview

Sparta's hopes of reaching the Champions League main stage for the second time in three seasons were cut short by a 3-0 defeat to Lyon, with that setback in the third qualifying round return leg forming part of a shaky run that saw the Maroons lose four of their six matches between August 8 and September 6.

However, Brian Priske's side have enjoyed an upturn in form since then, winning each of their last five competitive games, including their emphatic victory at Ararat-Armenia, where defender Tobias Guddal scored a first-half brace, with John Mercado and Patrik Vydra also finding the net after the interval.

Sparta's impressive run has been fuelled by their fast starts, having opened the scoring and carried the lead into halftime in each of those five outings, while also netting multiple goals in every one of those games and keeping clean sheets in four.

The most recent result in what has been an explosive run was a 2-0 win over Pardubice at the weekend, courtesy of strikes from Mercado and Jaroslav Zeleny either side of half time, leaving the Prague-based club third in the Czech First Division table.

Back on the continental stage this midweek, Sparta can draw further confidence from their home record, having won five of their last six competitive matches at epet ARENA, scoring 13 goals and conceding six during that period.

© Iconsport / Frode Arnesen / Alamy

Competing in the main stage of a continental competition for the first time since their UEFA Cup second-round exit in 2000-01, Lillestrom's long-awaited return was greeted with disappointment after they suffered a home defeat to Torreense, who compete in Portugal's second tier.

The Canaries were undone by a slow start after conceding twice inside 50 minutes, leaving Thomas Olsen's effort in the 79th minute as little more than a consolation, as Hans Erik Odegaard's side failed to make the most of their late numerical advantage after Nuha Jatta's 85th-minute dismissal.

That defeat comes amid a recent run of mixed results for Lillestrom, whose only victory in their last four outings was a 5-1 triumph over third-tier side Baerum Sportsklubb in the Norwegian Cup, with the spell also featuring a 2-2 draw against Molde over the weekend that left Fugla sixth in the Eliteserien table.

Having come from behind twice to rescue a point in that domestic encounter last time out, the Canaries should take some encouragement into Thursday's trip and can also draw inspiration from losing just one of their last six away fixtures across all competitions, winning three during that spell.

Sparta Prague Europa League form:

Sparta Prague form (all competitions):

Lillestrom Europa League form:

Lillestrom form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Branislav Racko

Sparta are dealing with a lengthy injury list, including long-term absentees Magnus Kofod Andersen, Ondrej Penxa, Jakub Martinec, Elias Cobbaut and Emmanuel Uchenna, who are continuing their recoveries.

Adam Karabec missed the weekend encounter due to an ankle problem sustained on international duty, while Matej Rynes and Josimar Alcocer are doubtful after also being unavailable over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Adam Sevinsky is back in contention on the continental stage after missing the matchday-one action in Yerevan due to suspension.

As for Lillestrom, centre-back Espen Garnas (knee) and winger Camil Jebara (groin) remain sidelined for this encounter, while Linus Alperud (thigh) remains a doubt.

We could see the defensive quartet of Lars Ranger, Sander Foss, Ruben Gabrielsen and Frederik Elkaer shield goalkeeper Pontus Dahlberg, while Thomas Olsen should lead the line after finding the net in the previous continental outing.

Sparta Prague possible starting lineup:

Ramaj; Beijmo, Sorensen, Markgraf, Lopez; Delaney, Clem; Kral, Elyounoussi, Robert; Cornelius

Lillestrom possible starting lineup:

Dahlberg; Ranger, Foss, Gabrielsen, Elkaer; Ottosson; Bassi, Nyheim, Kitolano, Felix Va; Olsen

We say: Sparta Prague 2-0 Lillestrom

This encounter pits two teams in contrasting form against each other, with Sparta enjoying an impressive run while Lillestrom are experiencing a stuttering spell.

We expect the in-form hosts to claim maximum points, further buoyed by their recent home record and their ability to make fast starts, which could prove decisive against a visiting side that struggled to recover from an early deficit in their opening league-phase fixture.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.