Preview: Olympiacos vs Sparta Prague - prediction, team news, lineups

With both hosts Olympiacos and opponents Sparta Prague unbeaten in the Europa League so far, Thursday's clash at Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis is sure to be fierce.

The home side have six points from six and are 10th in the league phase, whereas Sparta Prague have four points and are in 11th place.

Match preview

Olympiacos managed to beat Marseille 1-0 in matchweek two of the Europa League, and the fact they were able to take three points despite playing at the infamous Velodrome is an encouraging sign.

Imanol Alguacil's side have been outstanding this season, with the head coach looking to oversee a sixth consecutive victory in all competitions on Thursday.

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of the club's five victories was the fact they kept four clean sheets while conceding just once.

While many might view the likes Juventus or Bayer Leverkusen as favourites for the Europa League, the hosts should not be underestimated, especially as they beat the likes of Aston Villa en route to winning the 2023-24 Conference League.

Olympiacos have played six games at home this season, drawing once, winning four times and losing once, though it may be a concern to Alguacil that his team only scored seven goals in that time.

© Imago / CTK Photo

Sparta Prague were held to a 1-1 stalemate by Lillestrom on October 15 in the Europa League, with Thomas Lehne Olsen's 92nd-minute equaliser denying them three points.

The visitors have now draw their last two games in all competitions, though they did emerge as victors in each of their previous five clashes.

Head coach Brian Priske will be pleased that his side have kept five clean sheets in their seven most recent outings, with his team only conceding two goals in that stretch.

Sparta are undefeated in their last four contests on the road, claiming three wins in that time, including when they beat Ararat-Armenia 4-1 in the Europa League on September 16.

Three points on Thursday would represent the visitors' fourth success in their past five Europa League group or league-phase games.

Olympiacos Europa League form:

Olympiacos form (all competitions):

Sparta Prague Europa League form:

Sparta Prague form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Eurokinissi

There is no reason to think that Olympiacos will deviate from the XI that beat Marseille, so expect to see Roman Yaremchuk stationed as a number nine ahead of attacking midfielder Chiquinho.

Santiago Hezze scored the winning goal in that clash with Marseille, though he will not be judged by his impact in the final third given he is set to play in a double pivot next to Gustavo Puerta.

Panagiotis Retsos and Lorenzo Pirola were excellent at the Velodrome, and goalkeeper Stefan Ortega will hope that the pair can produce a similar performance on Thursday.

As for Sparta Prague, striker Jonatan Braut Brunes could be positioned between wide attackers Ebrima Singhateh and Matej Jurasek.

Midfielders Andy Irving and Sivert Mannsverk will likely start ahead of centre-backs Adam Sevinsky and Tobias Kvalvagnes Guddal.

Olympiacos possible starting lineup:

Ortega; Saliakas, Retsos, Pirola, Onyemaechi; Puerta, Hezze; Silva, Chiquinho, Martins; Yaremchuk

Sparta Prague possible starting lineup:

Surovcik; Suchomel, Sevinsky, Guddal, Vitalyos; Irving, Mannsverk; Jurasek, Sochurek, Singhateh; Brunes

We say: Olympiacos 2-1 Sparta Prague

Both teams have been difficult to beat this season, so it would be surprising if the match was not a close contest.

However, Olympiacos have been exceptional at the back, and they should be confident that they can take all three points against Sparta Prague.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.