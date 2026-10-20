Preview: Lillestrom vs Real Sociedad - prediction, team news, lineups

Real Sociedad will be aiming to record their first victory in this season's Europa League when they continue their league stage campaign away to Lillestrom on Thursday.

The visitors have only one point to show from their two matches in the 2026-27 competition, while Lillestrom have also gathered one point from two games.

Match preview

Lillestrom opened their 2026-27 Europa League league stage campaign with a 2-1 home defeat to Torreense on September 17, before drawing 1-1 with Sparta Prague last time out, and one point from two games has left them in 23rd spot in the overall table.

The Canaries will enter this match off the back of a 2-0 win over Sandefjord in the Eliteserien, with the result leaving them sixth in the table, four points behind fourth-placed Tromso after 23 matches of the campaign.

Hans Erik Odegaard's side will also take on Plzen, Lyon, Levski, Bournemouth and Celta Vigo in the league stage of this season's Europa League.

Lillestrom have played 30 times in the UEFA Cup/Europa League, including qualification fixtures, boasting a record of 11 wins, three draws and 16 defeats.

The five-time Swedish champions won the Norwegian Cup last season to qualify for the Europa League as a second-tier outfit, but they are now back in the Eliteserien.

© Iconsport / Frode Arnesen / Alamy

Real Sociedad, meanwhile, will enter this match off the back of a 5-2 success over Malaga in Spain's top flight, with the result leaving them fifth in the La Liga table.

The Basque outfit have had a positive start to the season from a domestic point of view, but they are still waiting for their first win in the league stage of the 2026-27 Europa League.

Indeed, Pellegrino Matarazzo's side opened their European campaign with a 2-1 home defeat to Bournemouth, before drawing 1-1 with Union SG last time out, and they currently sit in 22nd spot in the overall table.

La Real reached the last-16 stage of the Europa League in their last participation in the tournament in 2024-25, and it would be a surprise if they were not present in the knockout round given the quality in their squad.

Real Sociedad will also face Lyon, Crystal Palace, Torreense, Plzen and Juventus in the league stage of this season's Europa League.

Lillestrom Europa League form:

Lillestrom form (all competitions):

Real Sociedad Europa League form:

Real Sociedad form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Lillestrom will be without the services of Vebjorn Hoff and Kristoffer Tonnessen through injury, but the home side are otherwise in strong shape.

Felix Va has been in strong form this season, scoring eight goals and registering five assists, and the 28-year-old will again feature in the final third of the field.

There should also be another start for Daniel Bassi in a wide area.

As for Real Sociedad, Yangel Herrera and Alvaro Odriozola are out of the contest through injury, while Jon Aramburu and Luken Beitia are also expected to miss out.

Mikel Oyarzabal scored his first two goals of the season in Real Sociedad's win over Malaga last time out, and the Spain international will again feature in the final third of the field.

Goncalo Guedes scored off the bench against Malaga, and the 29-year-old now be introduced into the starting side against Lillestrom.

Lillestrom possible starting lineup:

Dahlberg; Ranger, Gabrielsen, Kristiansen, Paintsil; Ibrahimaj, Ottosson, Nyheim; Bassi, Gulbrandsen, Felix Va

Real Sociedad possible starting lineup:

Marrero; Zubeldia, Martin, Sarr, Gomez; Kubo, Gorrotxategi, Soler, Guedes; Sucic, Oyarzabal

We say: Lillestrom 2-2 Real Sociedad

This has the makings of a very interesting match; cases can be made for either to win it, but we are struggling to separate them, with the points potentially being shared.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.