Jesus de Miguel: Kylian Mbappe, Pedri lead tributes to Tenerife striker following death aged 30

The footballing world was rocked by unimaginable tragedy on November 3, when Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel Alameda died at the age of 30 following a collision with an opposing goalkeeper.

De Miguel and FC Andorra shot-stopper Jesus Owono both charged down a long ball towards the end of a Segunda Division match on Monday, and the latter's knee collided with the former's face and chest.

Distressed players from both teams immediately called for medical attention, and De Miguel was immediately taken to hospital, where his condition was reported as serious but stable.

However, De Miguel devastatingly deteriorated overnight, and the forward lost his life in the early hours of Tuesday morning following a cardiac arrest.

De Miguel's death sparked an outpouring of tributes from across the globe, as players, clubs, organisations, member associations and high-ranking officials all offered their support to the late striker, his family, his friends and his club.

Jesus de Miguel dies: Kylian Mbappe leads tributes to Tenerife striker

Rotos de dolor, con un nudo en la garganta y sin poder creer que esto sea verdad, desde el CD Tenerife comunicamos el trágico fallecimiento, este martes, día 3 de noviembre de 2026, a las 8:00 horas, de Jesús de Miguel Alameda. No hay palabras de consuelo; no hay absolutamente nada que mitigue este sentimiento repleto de tristeza. Estamos junto a su desolada familia, junto a sus seres queridos, junto a todo el tinerfeñismo que hoy llora por este cruel desenlace. La familia de Jesús de Miguel agradece todas y cada una de las muestras de apoyo recibidas, e igualmente solicita, de corazón, máximo respeto a su privacidad, en estos terribles momentos. ? DEP — CD Tenerife ??????? (@CDTOficial) November 3, 2026

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe took to Instagram with the statement "So sad, there are no words. Rest in peace", while his former Paris Saint-Germain teammate Achraf Hakimi posted on X: "A hug to all your loved ones. Rest in peace."

Meanwhile, Barcelona midfielder Pedri wrote on social media: "The death of Jesus de Miguel leaves me speechless. A huge hug for his family and the Tenerife family. And a heartfelt and respectful remembrance for him. Rest in peace."

Ex-Barcelona, Chelsea and Spain winger Pedro described De Miguel's loss as "irreplaceable", saying: "Deeply saddened by the passing of Jesús. All my love and affection to his family and friends for this irreplaceable loss. A big hug to everyone in Tenerife."

La Liga president Javier Tebas reposted Tenerife's original statement on X, saying: "Deeply saddened by the passing of Jesus de Miguel Alameda, player of CD Tenerife.

"Today we all share the terrible pain of an irreparable loss. My deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, teammates, and his entire club. All my affection and support in these such difficult moments. Rest in peace."

Fulham head coach Alvaro Arbeloa also expressed his condolences, saying: ""All my affection and my deepest condolences to the family of Jesus, to his loved ones, and to all of tinerfenismo. Rest in peace."

Among those to reply to Tenerife's social media statement were David de Gea, who posted a broken heart and prayer emoji, and Gerard Pique, who wrote "I am sorry with all my soul. Rest in peace, Jesus."

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao responded: "Sad day for football. Strength to all their family and friends", while Aymeric Laporte wrote "DEP" for descanse en paz, which translates to rest in peace.

Who was Jesus de Miguel?

? The European football community is mourning the loss of @CDTOficial forward Jesús de Miguel Alameda. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and teammates during this incredibly difficult time. A moment of silence will be observed at all UEFA matches this week in his memory. ? https://t.co/F6FnR3UKMX — UEFA (@UEFA) November 3, 2026

Formerly of the Leganes youth academy, De Miguel exclusively spent his professional career in the lower leagues of Spanish football, as well as making a handful of Copa del Rey appearances.

The 1996-born striker moved to Tenerife in the summer of 2025 and was a key player in their successful promotion bid from the third tier in 2025-26, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists in 29 league matches.

Miguel had previously represented Castellon in the Segunda Division and also played for Unionistas CF, CDA Navalcarnero, CF Fuenlabrada, AD Union Adarve and Internacional de Madrid.