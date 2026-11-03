Three players who could become Scott Parker's first West Ham signings in January, including £18m striker

Scott Parker is expected to take charge of West Ham United after Nuno Espirito Santo was dismissed following a disappointing start to the Championship campaign.

The former Hammers midfielder faces the task of getting his former club back into the promotion picture, with the London Stadium outfit currently eighth and six points behind league leaders Middlesbrough.

West Ham initially looked capable of running away with the title after scoring 16 goals during a four-match winning streak in September, but they have since managed only two league victories in six outings. Consecutive home defeats to Southampton and West Bromwich Albion have ultimately cost Nuno his job.

Parker will inherit a squad that has undergone significant changes since relegation, with around £150m raised through player sales and some of that money reinvested in new arrivals.

However, the Hammers still have weaknesses to address, particularly in attack, and January could provide the new head coach with an opportunity to reshape his squad.

Sports Mole takes a look at three realistic names who could be among Parker's first signings in east London.

Three players who could be Scott Parker's first West Ham signings

Tammy Abraham – Aston Villa

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A striker should be near the top of Parker's shopping list, with Pablo and Taty Castellanos managing just two league goals between them in West Ham's opening 13 matches. Their combined six goal contributions are hardly convincing, particularly when centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos has scored five times himself.

Abraham could offer a much-needed alternative, having struggled to secure regular opportunities since returning to Villa Park for around £18m in the summer. The 28-year-old was reportedly close to joining Ipswich Town on loan, but a move to West Ham could appeal given his previous success in the capital, where he scored 30 goals in 82 appearances for Chelsea.

The 11-time England international also has an impressive Championship record, finding the net 48 times in 78 appearances at that level.

With Nicolas Jackson and teenage prospect Brian Madjo seemingly ahead of him at Villa, Parker could offer Abraham the regular football he needs while gaining a proven goalscorer.

Jadon Sancho – Free Agent

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Another area requiring attention is the wide positions, particularly with Parker likely to favour his preferred 4-2-3-1 system. Manor Solomon has arrived to provide an attacking threat, but additional competition could help West Ham become more dangerous from the flanks.

Sancho remains without a club after leaving Manchester United in the summer, and the Irons have been linked with the former Borussia Dortmund star for several months. Reports suggest his representatives have contacted several English clubs, including the Hammers, to explore potential opportunities.

His Premier League record of 12 goals and 13 assists in 112 appearances is hardly spectacular, and there would understandably be reservations about taking a gamble on him. However, with no transfer fee required, Sancho could be a relatively low-cost opportunity for Parker to revive a player who has previously demonstrated considerable ability.

Rav van den Berg – FC Koln

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West Ham may also need to strengthen at centre-back, particularly with Mavropanos attracting reported interest from Turkish giants Besiktas following an encouraging start to the campaign.

Losing the Greece international would be a significant setback, especially given his importance to the defence, but it could force Parker to revisit an existing target. Rav van den Berg has been linked with the Hammers in recent windows, having cost FC Koln around £11m in 2025.

Parker would have encountered the former Middlesbrough defender during his time managing Burnley in the Championship, potentially giving him a useful understanding of his qualities.

With youngster Airidas Golambeckis already being asked to step into the first team, another centre-back would make sense even if Mavropanos stays.

A January move could therefore address a potential departure while adding a young defender with Championship experience.