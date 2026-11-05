Tottenham lineup vs. Leeds: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

Tottenham Hotspur are set to be without at least three players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Leeds United at Elland Road.

Xavi Simons is believed to be making positive progress in his recovery from an ACL injury and could return soon than anticipated. However, an appearance against Leeds is not on the cards, while Wilson Odobert (knee) and Mykhaylo Mudryk (ankle) also remain out.

Summer signing Savio (muscle) is understood to have returned to training this week and a late call is set to be made on his availability, while Lucas Bergvall (knee) and Tosin Adarabioyo (calf) may both be ready to return to the matchday squad.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi is not expected to make wholesale changes to a side that won their third Premier League game in a row last weekend, beating Crystal Palace 2-0 on home soil.

However, Pedro Porro is a strong contender to return at right-back at the expense of Arche Gray, potentially joining Jan Paul van Hecke, Micky van de Ven and Andrew Robertson in a four-man defence.

While Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes are set to continue their central midfield partnership, playmaker James Maddison could be recalled to play an advanced role after watching on as an unused substitute against Palace.

The potential return of Maddison could see Omar Marmoush drop down to the substitutes’ bench, with Mohammed Kudus, Mathys Tel and Dominic Solanke all linking up in a three-man frontline.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Kinsky; Porro, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Robertson; Fernandes, Tonali; Kudus, Maddison, Tel, Solanke

> Click here to see how Leeds United could line up against Tottenham Hotspur