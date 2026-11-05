Leeds lineup vs. Tottenham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

Leeds United will assess the conditions of four players ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road.

Head coach Daniel Farke has confirmed that Noah Okafor (adductor) and Anton Stach (broken toe) are both major doubts, while he is "carefully optimistic" that star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be fit after missing training on Thursday with a foot problem.

Joe Rodon has missed the last eight games in all competitions with a hamstring injury, but the former Spurs defender is back in full training and in contention to return to the matchday squad.

A start is considered unlikely, though, so a back three of James Justin, Nico Elvedi and Tarik Muharemovic is set to remain intact, while James Trafford will "remain in goal" despite his costly mistake in the 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth last weekend.

Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka will likely link arms again in centre-midfield as Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmundsson operate as wing-backs, the latter of whom is fit having recovered from a knock.

With Leeds struggling to deliver a regular goal threat this season, Farke may be tempted to hand Jean-Matteo Bahoya his first start for the club, with the French attacker having played for just 11 minutes across three substitute appearances since joining in the summer.

Brenden Aaronson is another pushing to start at the expense of either Daniel James or Harry Wilson, while Lukas Nmecha is also hoping to earn a recall and could line up alongside Calvert-Lewin should Farke opt to begin with two focal points in attack.

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Trafford; Justin, Elvedi, Muharemovic; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Wilson, James; Calvert-Lewin

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