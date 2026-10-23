Preview: Inter Milan vs Fiorentina - prediction, team news, lineups

Making a rare appearance in Serie A's Sunday lunchtime slot, reigning champions Inter Milan will aim to maintain an unbeaten start when Fiorentina visit San Siro.

Inter may have suffered some setbacks in Europe, but they have dropped just two points in Italy's top flight; meanwhile, the Viola look set for another season of struggle.

Match preview

Still pointless before they welcomed Shakhtar Donetsk to Milan on Wednesday evening, Inter desperately needed to get off their mark with their first Champions League points of the season.

The Nerazzurri had been beaten by Real Madrid on matchday one, before losing a seven-goal thriller to Club Brugge - remarkably, the latter was their seventh loss in eight European fixtures.

So, it was primarily a feeling of relief for Cristian Chivu's side when they edged out Shakhtar 1-0 - even more so after Alessandro Bastoni had been senselessly sent off.

While there remains much work left to reach the knockout phase, Inter's strong domestic form has showed no sign of slowing: last year's double winners are undefeated in Serie A this season.

Last weekend, Chivu's men came from behind for the fourth time in seven league games, beating Bologna 3-1 to stay level at the summit with surprise challengers Lazio.

Before they meet AC Milan for the first Derby della Madonnina of the season, Inter must now face two teams stuck near the foot of Serie A.

Ahead of Wednesday's visit to Venezia, the Nerazzuri will reconvene with Fiorentina, to whom they have only lost twice in the last 18 league meetings.

© Imago / IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Also beaten by Inter in the 2023 Coppa Italia final, Fiorentina have lost all of the last three clashes in Milan - and by an aggregate score of 9-1.

That surely bodes ill for this trip to the second city, as the Viola are apparently locked in a permanent crisis.

Despite investing heavily over the summer and hiring a new manager, they have actually made a more calamitous start to the season than 12 months ago.

Having already sacked Fabio Grosso and re-hired former interim coach Paolo Vanoli - who ultimately kept them afloat last term - Fiorentina have lost five of their first seven league games.

Their most recent defeat came at the hands of high-flying Como, despite Marin Pongracic finally scoring his first ever Serie A goal.

Incredibly, Pongracic then found the net again just a few minutes later, but his equaliser was chalked off after a four-minute VAR check, before Vanoli's side were beaten 3-1.

As a result, the Viola have conceded the most goals so far, and after failing to deal with Como's young guns, they must now face the league's most potent attack.

Inter Milan Serie A form:

Inter Milan form (all competitions):

Fiorentina Serie A form:

Fiorentina form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

With half an eye on next week's Milan derby, Chivu is expected to alter his Inter lineup once again, so the likes of Pio Esposito and Piotr Zielinski may be brought back in.

Injured in the recent 4-3 loss to Club Brugge, captain Lautaro Martinez will be sidelined until the international break, so any two from Marcus Thuram, Ange Bonny and Esposito should start up front.

Brazilian wing-back Luis Henrique strained his left thigh against Shakhtar, so he must also join John Stones, Benjamin Pavard and Curtis Jones in the treatment room.

Injury-prone set-piece specialist Hakan Calhanoglu will hope he is allowed to start twice in five days, having scored seven Serie A goals against Fiorentina - his best tally versus any one club.

Meanwhile, the visitors are still missing long-term absentee Fabiano Parisi, and Vanoli has suggested that Arthur Atta and Luca Ranieri are both going to sit out Sunday's game.

Top scorer Mateo Pellegrino faces a familiar battle for selection with Beto, as the pair continue to vie for selection up front; Real Madrid loanee Franco Mastantuono should start on the right flank.

Inter Milan possible starting lineup:

J. Martinez; Bisseck, Akanji, Bastoni; Diouf, Barella, Calhanoglu, Zielinski, Dimarco; Thuram, Esposito

Fiorentina possible starting lineup:

De Gea; Jimenez, Dragusin, Pongracic, Viery; Ndour, Fagioli, Oulai; Mastantuono, Njie; Pellegrino

We say: Inter Milan 2-1 Fiorentina

Even if they suffer a slight Champions League hangover and start slowly, Inter have already gained 10 points from losing positions across their first seven Serie A matches.

While a little more vulnerable under Chivu than his predecessor Simone Inzaghi, the Nerazzurri usually have enough firepower to blast past struggling sides like Fiorentina.

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