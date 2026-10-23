Matthias Jaissle future: Newcastle sack stance ‘revealed’ amid growing concerns

Newcastle United’s stance over the future of head coach Matthias Jaissle has become clear, according to a report.

The 38-year-old was appointed as Eddie Howe’s successor in August, signing a four-year contract, and has since overseen a mixed start to life at St James’ Park.

Two wins, two draws and three defeats have been posted across Newcastle’s opening seven games in the Premier League, leaving the Magpies in 11th place in the table.

After making a promising start to the campaign, Newcastle have lost three of their last four top-flight matches and have conceded nine goals in the process.

Back-to-back 4-1 away defeats to Leeds United and Coventry City were soon followed by a narrow 1-0 home loss to Aston Villa last weekend in a game where “the lucky punch was missing” from Jaissle’s side.

Alarming defensive frailties, growing frustrations on the attacking front and overall team performances have raised concerns over Jaissle’s tactical acumen, with his Magpies team booed off following the loss to Villa.

NEWCASTLE PER GAME IN 26-27 PREMIER LEAGUE Goals conceded: 3rd High pressures: 17th Final third pressures: 18th Possession won in final third: 18th Tackles: 17th Sprints: 13th Percentage of passes forward: 13th

Newcastle have no plans to sack Matthias Jaissle

However, Football Insider claims that Newcastle currently have no plans to sack Jaissle in the near future, as the German retains the board's backing.

Baring in mind that the Magpies expected a transitional period under a new manager working with a new-look squad following an eventful summer transfer window, the club’s board have yet to see anything to spark major concerns at this stage in the campaign.

While there is a feeling that Newcastle need to string together a run of positive results and performances if Jaissle is to silence his growing list of doubters, the manager still retains the club’s support.

Magpies chiefs are said to be prepared to cope with inconsistent results in the early stages of his tenure as they believe that Jaissle is the right man to lead the club forward.

Ahead of Newcastle’s Premier League trip to Crystal Palace on Sunday, Jaissle acknowledged the pressure that comes with the job at a club the size of the Magpies.

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Jaissle blessed with “great responsibility” as Newcastle manager

He told reporters: "I have always said it is a privilege to be the coach of Newcastle United. It is not a great pressure, I would use another word. It is a great responsibility.

"There is a setback at the moment and we need to overcome it. The disappointment of the fans is part of the game. They are passionate, especially our supporters who are great."

“I already had expectations it would be a tough one purely related to the fact we joined really late and we are on a brave journey,” Jaissle added.

“We are going to have setbacks. This is something you have to calculate. Of course, we hoped it would go smoothly and I am always on the optimistic side when I take a new challenge but we have to face the reality.

“We had a great start, everything was driving in the right direction and now we have a setback, but that makes you stronger, it makes the players stronger. It makes you stronger in life when you overcome setbacks.”

Newcastle will be looking to end a five-match winless run at Selhurst Park and avoid a third-straight Premier League defeat when they take on a Palace outfit who suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat at Brighton last weekend.