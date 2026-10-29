Brentford predicted lineup vs. Nottingham Forest: Vitaly Janelt decision made after returning from suspension

Vitaly Janelt is poised to return to Brentford's Premier League starting XI against Nottingham Forest after missing last weekend's 1-1 draw with Hull City through suspension, although the midfielder already featured from the off in their midweek EFL Cup tie against Sunderland.

However, Yegor Yarmoliuk remains absent as he completes a three-game ban following his sending-off in the recent defeat to Liverpool.

Keith Andrews also has several injury concerns ahead of Saturday's fixture, with Joshua Dasilva and Antoni Milambo not expected to return from their respective thigh and knee issues until early next month.

Furthermore, Rico Henry and Kaye Furo are likely to be sidelined until late next month or the start of December as they recover from their respective thigh and foot problems.

In terms of attacking output, Kevin Schade has shouldered much of the burden for the Bees, netting three times ahead of this weekend, given that central striker Igor Thiago has scored only once this term.

Keane Lewis-Potter and the returning Janelt have two goals apiece, providing the Londoners with additional match-winners to call upon against Nottingham Forest if required.

Janelt should anchor the midfield alongside Mamadou Sangare, allowing Mathias Jensen to pull the creative strings while Schade and Dango Ouattara provide width in the final third.

Further back, Joshua Kayode and Lewis-Potter are expected to operate in the full-back roles outside Kristoffer Ajer and Sepp van den Berg, forming a four-man rearguard to protect goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Kayode, Ajer, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter; Janelt, Sangare; Ouattara, Jensen, Schade; Igor Thiago

> Predicted Nott'm Forest lineup vs. Brentford