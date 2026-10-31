Leeds United transfer news: Whites met with Zaidu Sanusi 'worry' ahead of potential January swoop

Leeds United have reportedly prepared to make a move for Porto defender Zaidu Sanusi during the January transfer window.

The 29-year-old could join an Elland Road side who have made a positive start to their second consecutive campaign at this level, with Daniel Farke's men sitting in seventh spot in the Premier League standings.

Leeds were initially linked to Porto star Sanusi earlier this month, with the left-back now into his seventh campaign at Dragoes, who have won two Primeira Liga titles with the help of the Nigerian.

On the Yorkshire front, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has outshone the majority of the Whites' summer arrivals, with the 29-year-old scoring for fun and supposedly attracting transfer interest from Manchester United.

However, it is believed that the England international is set to snub a possible New Year switch to the Theatre of Dreams, instead agreeing to a bumper contract extension at the side of German Farke.

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Leeds 'concerned' about Sanusi deal

According to Football Insider, Leeds are beginning of sweat over their potential swoop for Porto defender Sanusi, despite previous reports suggesting that the capture of the player would be relatively straightforward.

The article claims that the Whites are looking to secure the services of the 29-year-old during the January transfer window, stealing a march on a number of emerging suitors for the left-back.

With his current contract at Estadio Do Dragao expiring at the conclusion of the 2026-27 season, there is supposedly a host of clubs who are exploring the possibility of signing Sanusi on a free transfer in the summer.

It is understood that Leeds do not wish for proceedings to reach that stage, instead favouring a New Year pursuit of the 28-time international, leaving their market rivals in the metaphorical dust.

Formerly a part of the youth ranks at Gil Vicente, the Nigerian has enjoyed a nomadic career around the Portuguese pyramid to date, turning out for SC Mirandela, Santa Clara and now Porto.

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Gudmundsson to be tested

The arrival of Sanusi in January would bring a lot of extra competition to Leeds man Gabriel Gudmundsson, who has started the majority of Premier League matches for Farke's side this term.

The Sweden international advances into attacking positions for the Whites - something that Sanusi is also able to do, meaning that the 27-year-old could find himself as a second-choice pick in the near future.

That being said, Leeds have made a positive start to the campaign with Gudmundsson in the XI, so it would take quite the turnaround to see him sidelined for a significant period of time in the top flight.