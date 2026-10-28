Leeds United transfer news: Whites plotting 'easy' January signing of Champions League defender

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Porto defender Zaidu Sanusi during the January transfer window.

Daniel Farke's side made a number of impressive additions over the course of the summer, with Tarik Muharemovic recently linked to Barcelona following his standout start for the Elland Road club.

Injury has impacted Harry Wilson's opening to life in Yorkshire, whilst former Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford has played well, keeping a clean sheet in the draw at Sunderland on Saturday afternoon.

After eight top-flight matches, the Whites are currently occupying seventh spot in the Premier League rankings and possess ambitions of competing for a place in European competition against the likes of Aston Villa.

Aiming to end their four-game winless run (D3 L1) stretching back into September, Leeds make the long trip to the South Coast this weekend, when Bournemouth will play hosts at the Vitality Stadium.

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Leeds targeting 'easy' Sanusi signing

According to Football Insider, Leeds are in the market for squad improvements during the January transfer window, however, the Elland Road club are not in the position to splash the cash significantly.

As a result, the report claims that Farke's men are looking to complete cost-effective business during the New Year trading point, with the Premier League contenders hoping to sign another left-back.

Leeds have supposedly been delighted with the performances of Gabriel Gudmundsson since his arrival in 2025, although there is a desire to bring in support and competition for the Sweden international.

To that end, the Whites are believed to be plotting a January swoop for Sanusi, who has battled his way into the first XI of Porto after starting just 11 Primeira Liga contests last season.

The 29-year-old's current contract at Estadio Do Dragao expires at the end of this campaign, with Leeds aiming to move decisively in order to secure a cut-price deal for the defender in the New Year.

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Sanusi's title-winning experience

As competition for Gudmundsson at left-back, Sanusi would represent an excellent addition for Leeds, with the Nigerian now into his seventh season under contract at Portuguese giants Porto.

The 29-year-old has shown the resilience to fight his way back into the starting XI for the Dragoes on multiple occasions since his arrival in 2020, winning two top-flight titles and appearing in 29 Champions League contests.

However, one part of Sanusi's footballing CV may cause concern for Leeds supporters, with the Porto man yet to play outside of Portugal across the span of his 12-year professional career.