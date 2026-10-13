Wednesday's Champions League predictions including Man City vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Roma vs. Real Madrid

Today's Champions League predictions include Manchester City's home clash with Paris Saint-Germain, and a contest between Roma and Real Madrid in Italy.

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Weeks after making contrasting starts to their Champions League campaigns, Feyenoord and debutants Como face off at De Kuip in Wednesday's matchday two encounter.

Cesc Fabregas's men thrashed RB Leipzig 4-1 in their maiden appearance in the competition, while the Rotterdam side were annihilated 5-1 at Camp Nou by Barcelona.

We say: Feyenoord 2-2 Como

Both teams have enough attacking quality to exploit the other's defensive vulnerabilities, pointing to an entertaining encounter at De Kuip.

Feyenoord's domestic resurgence makes them difficult to oppose, but Como's intelligence in possession and dangerous supporting cast could earn the debutants another valuable Champions League result.

> Click here to read our full preview for Feyenoord vs. Como, including team news and predicted lineups

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Hoping to put their disappointing weekend firmly in the past, a depleted Liverpool will travel to face LASK Linz at Raiffeisen Arena on Wednesday, for their second Champions League league-phase clash.

The Black-Whites are looking for their first European points of the season, while the Reds are eyeing another victory.

We say: LASK Linz 1-3 Liverpool

LASK are in poor form domestically and have struggled against English opponents in the past, so it would be a surprise to see them take anything from Wednesday's clash.

However, Liverpool will not be at their strongest given the injuries in the squad, so do not expect a thrashing by the Premier League giants.

> Click here to read our full preview for LASK Linz vs. Liverpool, including team news and predicted lineups

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Reconvening with Roma in the Champions League, 15-time winners Real Madrid will visit Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday.

For the second time this term, Madrid boss Jose Mourinho must face a former club, as Los Blancos try to extend their dominance over the Giallorossi.

We say: Roma 1-2 Real Madrid

Including a lucky win over Inter last month, Real Madrid have won 20 of their last 22 matches against Italian clubs, and that trend will continue in Rome.

Though the Olimpico is bound to be bouncing for the visit of European royalty, Roma's collective strength may be undone by Madrid's individual class.

> Click here to read our full preview for Roma vs. Real Madrid, including team news and predicted lineups

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Villa Park will host an intriguing Champions League fixture on Wednesday evening, as Aston Villa welcome Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

Unai Emery's side opened their 2026-27 league stage campaign with a 3-2 win over Club Brugge, while Fenerbahce started with a 1-1 draw against Roma.

We say: Aston Villa 2-2 Fenerbahce

This is a really tough match to call; Villa have home advantage, but Fenerbahce have a lot of quality throughout their side, and we are expecting the Turkish outfit to be good enough for a point.

> Click here to read our full preview for Aston Villa vs. Fenerbahce, including team news and predicted lineups

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Two teams with contrasting results in their respective Champions League openers lock horns at the Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla on Wednesday, when Real Betis welcome Porto for Matchday 2 of the league phase.

The Seville-based hosts came out on the right side of a five-goal thriller against Lille on Matchday 1, whereas their Portuguese visitors suffered defeat to Manchester City on their return to Europe's top-tier club competition.

We say: Real Betis 2-1 Porto

Betis have shown that they can find a way through difficult European fixtures, and their strong home record gives them the edge over a Porto side that has struggled to win in Spain, so a hard-fought home victory could be on the cards here.

> Click here to read our full preview for Real Betis vs. Porto, including team news and predicted lineups

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Looking to cause a significant European upset, Bodo/Glimt welcome German giants Borussia Dortmund to Aspmyra Stadion for a League Phase Champions League clash on Wednesday night.

Superlaget were demolished by another Bundesliga powerhouse on matchday one of the competition, whilst BVB enjoyed a narrow success at Signal Iduna Park over Spanish outfit Villarreal.

We say: Bodo/Glimt 2-2 Borussia Dortmund

Last defeated on home soil in early May, Bodo/Glimt will be confident of playing the role of underdog hosts to great effect on Wednesday night.

Dortmund need to recover quickly after their Bundesliga collapse on Friday, and it is set to be a difficult trip to the Arctic Circle for the Germans.

> Click here to read our full preview for Bodo/Glimt vs. Borussia Dortmund, including team news and predicted lineups

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Fresh from their statement win at Anfield, Manchester City lock horns with Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain under the lights at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

These two European giants meet for the first time since PSG secured a 4-2 home victory over the Citizens in the League Phase of the 2024-25 competition.

We say: Manchester City 2-2 Paris Saint-Germain

Amid all the adversity, Man City are in electric form at present and should feed off a vastly defiant and uplifting atmosphere at the Etihad, though they now face a formidable PSG side that has rediscovered its groove after recovering from a sluggish start to the campaign.

While both attack-minded teams will push relentlessly for the victory in what promises to be an entertaining, end-to-end contest, we can ultimately see these two sides cancelling each other out and sharing the spoils on this occasion.

> Click here to read our full preview for Man City vs. PSG, including team news and predicted lineups

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Shakhtar Donetsk and AEK Athens will continue their respective 2026-27 Champions League league stage campaigns with a clash at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

AEK Athens opened their league stage with a 1-0 victory over LASK, while Shakhtar played out a 1-1 draw with PSV Eindhoven in their opening match of the tournament.

We say: Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 AEK Athens

This is a tough match to call; both teams will feel that they can hurt the other in the final third of the field, but we have had to settle on a low-scoring draw.

> Click here to read our full preview for Shakhtar Donetsk vs. AEK Athens, including team news and predicted lineups

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Stuttgart will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins in the Champions League league stage when they continue their campaign away to Slovan Bratislava on Wednesday night.

The German outfit opened their European campaign with a 3-1 home success over Viking, while Slovan Bratislava suffered a 6-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in their first match.

We say: Slovan Bratislava 1-2 Stuttgart

Slovan Bratislava are capable of making this a tricky match for a Stuttgart side that have a number of injury problems, but we are backing the visitors to navigate their way to a narrow win.

> Click here to read our full preview for Slovan Bratislava vs. Stuttgart, including team news and predicted lineups