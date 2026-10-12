Preview: Real Betis vs Porto - prediction, team news, lineups

Two teams with contrasting results in their respective Champions League openers lock horns at the Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla on Wednesday, when Real Betis welcome Porto for Matchday 2 of the league phase.

The Seville-based hosts came out on the right side of a five-goal thriller against Lille on Matchday 1, whereas their Portuguese visitors suffered defeat to Manchester City on their return to Europe's top-tier club competition.

Match preview

Betis are enjoying a long-awaited return to the Champions League, having last featured in the competition's main draw in 2005-06, when they finished third in their group, and their first appearance in more than two decades began with a statement of intent in France.

Manuel Pellegrini's men had to show their resilience to secure a 3-2 victory over Lille, with Marc Bartra scoring twice before Troy Parrott struck the decisive goal, earning El Glorioso maximum points.

That result also extended a productive spell in continental competition, with Betis losing only three of their last 13 European matches and suffering just one defeat in their previous 11 league-phase fixtures in UEFA competitions.

The Spanish side have also made the most of the European atmosphere at the Benito Villamarin in recent seasons, scoring at least twice in each of their last nine continental matches at the ground, and their attacking threat was on display again at the weekend.

Betis secured a 5-2 victory over Osasuna last time out, a result that leaves the Seville outfit third in the LaLiga table, while Pellegrini's team have won all four of their home matches this season and lost just one of their nine games across all venues (W7, D1) in 2026-27.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Porto, meanwhile, are no strangers to the Champions League, with this campaign marking their 28th appearance in the competition's main draw and their first in three seasons, although their return began with a 2-0 home defeat to Man City.

The result was the Dragons' third defeat in their last 11 Champions League league-phase or group-stage matches, but eight victories in that run give Wednesday's visitors reason for optimism, especially as they have scored at least twice in nine of those aforementioned fixtures.

Further encouragement comes from the fact that the Blue and Whites have won each of their last three competitive matches, including a 2-1 comeback victory away to newly promoted Maritimo at the weekend, which saw Porto retain their five-point cushion at the top of the Primeira Liga table.

However, the Dragons’ record on Spanish soil makes for less encouraging reading, as they have won just once in their last eight matches in Spain in UEFA competitions (D1, L6), with their most recent such victory coming in 2014-15, when they beat Athletic Club in the Champions League group stage.

Real Betis Champions League form:

Real Betis form (all competitions):

Porto Champions League form:

Porto form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Betis are expected to be without Junior Firpo, who is dealing with an adductor injury, while Aitor Ruibal is doubtful with a knee problem and Antony also requires assessment after picking up a muscular issue against Osasuna.

Alvaro Valles should continue in goal, with Hector Bellerin, Marc Bartra, Natan and Fran Garcia forming the back four, while Isco is likely to operate behind Troy Parrott after the Spanish midfielder scored a brace against Levante.

Porto will be without suspended defender Jan Bednarek, while their defensive options are further reduced by the absence of Zaidu Sanusi, who is dealing with an abductor injury.

However, Nehuen Perez has almost recovered from his thigh injury and could be available for Wednesday's encounter if he proves his fitness; otherwise, Pablo Rosario could fill in at centre-back.

William Gomes was forced off last time out and is now sidelined with an ankle injury, meaning Borja Sainz could feature from the start on the right side of attack, while Oskar Pietuszewski could earn a starting spot after coming off the bench to score the winner at the weekend.



Real Betis possible starting lineup:

Valles; Bellerin, Bartra, Natan, F Garcia; Bernal, Ceballos; Riquelme, Isco, Ezzalzouli; Parrott

Porto possible starting lineup:

D Costa; A Costa, Perez, Kiwior, F Moura; Veiga, Roasario, Froholdt; Sainz, A Silva, Pietuszewski

We say: Real Betis 2-1 Porto

Betis have shown that they can find a way through difficult European fixtures, and their strong home record gives them the edge over a Porto side that has struggled to win in Spain, so a hard-fought home victory could be on the cards here.



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