Preview: Slovan Bratislava vs Stuttgart - prediction, team news, lineups

Stuttgart will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins in the Champions League league stage when they continue their campaign away to Slovan Bratislava on Wednesday night.

The German outfit opened their European campaign with a 3-1 home success over Viking, while Slovan Bratislava suffered a 6-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in their first match.

Match preview

Slovan Bratislava will bring a four-game unbeaten run into Wednesday's match, with their last defeat proving to be the 6-1 loss that they took against PSG in their Champions League league stage opener.

Yaya Toure's side will enter this match off the back of a 1-1 draw with Skalica in Slovakia's top flight, with the result leaving them fourth in the division, six points off the summit.

Slovan Bratislava famously won the European Cup Winners' Cup back in 1969, beating Barcelona in the final, while they competed in the league stage of the Champions League in 2024-25, finishing 35 in a 36-team division, so there is plenty of room for improvement this term.

The Sky Blues are winless in their last five European matches against German sides, suffering four defeats in the process, while they have lost all nine of their games in this competition.

Slovan Bratislava have previously faced Stuttgart in the Champions League, suffering a 3-1 loss to the Bundesliga side in the league stage of the 2024-25 tournament.

© Iconsport / Dominika Kortvelyesiova

Stuttgart also faced Slovan Bratislava twice during qualification for the 2010-11 Europa League, recording a 3-2 aggregate success over the Slovakian outfit.

The Reds will enter this match off the back of a 2-0 success over Paderborn, with the result leaving them 11th in the Bundesliga table on six points from five matches.

Sebastian Hoeness' side were impressive in their Champions League league stage opener against Viking, recording a 3-1 win, and they will now be bidding to move onto six points in the section ahead of their third European fixture at home to Stuttgart on October 20.

Stuttgart, as mentioned, also played in the league stage of the 2024-25 Champions League, finishing 26th, but a big improvement on that is expected this term.

The Reds are unbeaten in their seven previous meetings against Slovakian teams, recording five wins in the process.

Slovan Bratislava Champions League form:

Slovan Bratislava form (all competitions):

Stuttgart Champions League form:

Stuttgart form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Slovan Bratislava could have a full squad available for this contest, and there will once again be a spot in the final third of the field for Andraz Sporar.

The 32-year-old has been in impressive form this term, finding the back of the net on six occasions in nine appearances in all competitions.

There is also expected to be a starting role for Tigran Barseghyan, who has three goals and three assists in 12 appearances during the current season.

Unlike Slovan Bratislava, Stuttgart do have a number of injury issues for this match, with Nikolas Nartey (thigh), Tiago Tomas (muscular), Ameen Al-Dakhil (knee) and Luca Jaquez (muscular) all ruled out of the contest for the German outfit.

Meanwhile, Jeff Chabot (muscular) and Maximilian Mittelstadt (foot) face late fitness tests.

Ermedin Demirovic has been in strong form this season, scoring four goals in seven appearances, and the number nine will again lead the Stuttgart attack.

Slovan Bratislava possible starting lineup:

Takac; Blackman, Bajric, Markovic, Sandro Cruz; Martinez, Pokorny, Ibrahim; Barseghyan, Sporar, Suleiman Camara

Stuttgart possible starting lineup:

Seimen; Vagnoman, Jeltsch, Chabot, Mittelstadt; Promel, Stiller; El Khannouss, Undav, Fuhrich; Demirovic

We say: Slovan Bratislava 1-2 Stuttgart

Slovan Bratislava are capable of making this a tricky match for a Stuttgart side that have a number of injury problems, but we are backing the visitors to navigate their way to a narrow win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.