Preview: Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens - prediction, team news, lineups

Shakhtar Donetsk and AEK Athens will continue their respective 2026-27 Champions League league stage campaigns with a clash at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

AEK Athens opened their league stage with a 1-0 victory over LASK, while Shakhtar played out a 1-1 draw with PSV Eindhoven in their opening match of the tournament.

Match preview

Shakhtar competed in the Conference League last season, reaching the semi-finals before losing to Crystal Palace, while their last participation in the Champions League came in the league phase in 2024-25, finishing 27th in the 36-team division.

The Ukrainian outfit have actually played in 167 Champions League matches (including qualifiers) throughout history, boasting a record of 63 wins, 38 draws and 66 defeats.

Arda Turan's side will enter this match off the back of three straight wins, including a 3-0 success over Veres-Rivne in the Ukrainian Premier League on Friday, which left them top of the division, boasting 21 points from their opening eight games of the season.

Shakhtar drew 1-1 with PSV Eindhoven in their opening Champions League match of the campaign, and they have two European games this month, including a trip to San Siro to tackle Inter Milan.

The Ukrainian outfit are unbeaten in their five matches against Greek opponents, boasting a record of one win and four draws.

© Iconsport / Kyriaki Tsimitaki / Alamy

AEK Athens, though, have only been beaten in three of their last 20 UEFA competition matches, recording 12 wins in the process.

The Greek outfit are unbeaten since losing to OFI Crete in the Greek Super Cup on August 12, and they will enter this match off the back of three straight wins in all competitions.

AEK Athens are second in the Greek Super League, one point behind leaders Panathinaikos, and they recorded a 3-0 victory over OFI Crete on October 10.

Marko Nikolic's side recorded a 1-0 win over LASK in their Champions League league stage opener on September 8, and they will be looking for another victory here ahead of their third game in the section against Manchester City on October 20.

The Yellow-Blacks played in the Conference League last season, reaching the quarter-finals of the competition before losing to Rayo Vallecano.

Shakhtar Donetsk Champions League form:

Shakhtar Donetsk form (all competitions):

AEK Athens Champions League form:

AEK Athens form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / One Inch Productions

Shakhtar will once again have 20-year-old Kaua Elias at the tip of their attack for this match, with the striker looking to add to the three goals that he has scored this season.

There are not expected to be any surprises when it comes to the Shakhtar XI, with Alisson and Glesiker Mendoza also set to feature in the starting side.

However, Irakli Azarovi and Eguinaldo are out of the match through injury.

As for AEK Athens, Barnabas Varga is on the sidelines through injury, but the Greek outfit are otherwise in strong shape for their second Champions League match in the league stage.

Vargas's absence is especially damaging given that the 31-year-old has scored eight times in nine appearances during an excellent start to the campaign.

Luka Jovic has six goals in 10 appearances and will start, while Varga's absence could open the door for Zini to be included in the starting side.

Shakhtar Donetsk possible starting lineup:

Riznyk; Tobias, Bondar, Matvienko, Pedro; Marlon, Ocheretko; Mendoza, Isaque Silva, Alisson; Kaua Elias

AEK Athens possible starting lineup:

Brignoli; Rota, Moukoudi, Relvas, Pilo; Majer, Vitalis, Marin, Koita; Zini, Jovic

We say: Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 AEK Athens

This is a tough match to call; both teams will feel that they can hurt the other in the final third of the field, but we have had to settle on a low-scoring draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.