Preview: LASK Linz vs Liverpool - prediction, team news, lineups

Hoping to put their disappointing weekend firmly in the past, a depleted Liverpool will travel to face LASK Linz at Raiffeisen Arena on Wednesday, for their second Champions League league-phase clash.

The Black-Whites are looking for their first European points of the season, while the Reds are eyeing another victory.

Match preview

Dietmar Kuhbauer's LASK kicked off their domestic campaign in strong fashion with a run of seven straight wins, but they have struggled overall since their defeat on matchday one of the Champions League.

The Black-Whites were beaten 1-0 by AEK Athens on September 8, when they failed to respond to Razvan Marin's first-half free kick.

Kuhbauer's side followed that frustrating result with a 2-1 loss against rivals Sturm Graz, and come into Wednesday's showdown on the back of a four-game winless run in competitive action after being downed 2-0 by SK Rapid Vienna on Sunday.

Given their recent form and the level of opposition that LASK are set to face in midweek, fans will be fearing the worst, especially those who recall Liverpool's double over the Austrian club during the 2023-24 Europa League group stage - 3-1 in Linz and 4-0 at Anfield.

Adding to that concern is the fact the Black-Whites have never come out on top against an English team, drawing once and losing five times across their six attempts.

To make matters worse, Wednesday's hosts have fallen to defeat twice and drawn once at home when playing opponents from England, conceding 11 goals and scoring just four in the process.

© Iconsport / Mark Pain / Alamy Live News

Meanwhile, Andoni Iraola's Liverpool have endured a mixed season so far as the club undergoes a major transition, but they will be confident of success in midweek.

The Reds were beaten 3-0 by Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, though it would be fair to say that the Merseysiders were edging the contest prior to Ryan Gravenberch's dismissal around the hour mark.

That clash was also played under unique circumstances considering the Mancunians' guilty verdict, and the atmosphere in the ground was one of frustration and anger at the overshadowing context rather than Iraola's side's performance.

Keen to move on, Liverpool will be raring to build on last month's commendable 2-1 victory against Atletico Madrid, which saw the team come from behind thanks to a Dominik Szoboslzai equaliser and a rocket from Alexis Mac Allister shortly after half time.

However, the Reds will likely be without the Hungary captain on Wednesday, as well as a host of key stars such as Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak, and it remains to be seen what level of attacking force they can muster as a result.

On a more positive note, the Merseysiders boast an impressive record against Austrian opponents, having lost just one of their 10 clashes, winning eight times.

Bolstering that further is the fact Liverpool have never been beaten in Austria during a competitive match, emerging victorious on four occasions and drawing once.

LASK Linz Champions League form:

LASK Linz form (all competitions):

Liverpool Champions League form:

Liverpool form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / DavidxRawcliffe

LASK will be without Ramiz Harakate, who is recovering from a knee injury and could be back in action later this month, while fellow striker Moses Usor is a doubt due to a shoulder problem he suffered at the weekend.

If both are unavailable, then Sasa Kalajdzic and Christoph Lang could start in partnership up top, supported from out wide by wing-backs Kasper Jorgensen and Yvan Dibango, with George Bello sidelined due to a muscle injury.

As for Liverpool, they are unlikely to have Szoboszlai at their disposal after he returned from international duty with a tight hamstring, though Mac Allister should be on hand to start alongside Gravenberch at the base of Iraola's midfield.

Further forward, versatile winger Gakpo and £125m striker Isak are both doubts, while Hugo Ekitike continues his recovery from the Achilles injury he picked up in April.

In their absence, Lewis Koumas could continue to lead the line, aided by an attacking trio featuring Rio Ngumoha, Florian Wirtz and Bradley Barcola.

LASK Linz possible starting lineup:

Jungwirth; Mbuyamba, Alemao, Andrade; Jorgensen, Ljubicic, Bogarde, Horvath, Dibango; Kalajdzic, Lang

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Barcola, Wirtz, Ngumoha; Koumas

We say: LASK Linz 1-3 Liverpool

LASK are in poor form domestically and have struggled against English opponents in the past, so it would be a surprise to see them take anything from Wednesday's clash.

However, Liverpool will not be at their strongest given the injuries in the squad, so do not expect a thrashing by the Premier League giants.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.