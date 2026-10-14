Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior faces Roma fresh from learning suspension fate as El Clasico decision is made

Vinicius Junior was restored to the Real Madrid starting lineup against Roma on Wednesday night, fresh from the news that he will miss El Clasico against Barcelona at the end of the month.

The Brazil international has found it difficult to make his mark for Real Madrid this season, only managing one goal and three assists in 10 appearances for Jose Mourinho's side.

Vinicius dropped to the bench for Real Madrid's La Liga clash with Villarreal on Saturday, but he was sent off after entering as a substitute, having pulled the hair of Nathan Saliba.

The attacker has been handed a four-game ban for his sending-off, which will include El Clasico against Barcelona on October 25.

Vinicius will miss the matches against Sevilla (October 18), Barcelona (October 25), Racing de Santander (November 1) and Valencia (November 7).

© Iconsport / Alterphotos

Vinicius handed four-game La Liga ban, will miss El Clasico

The 26-year-old will not be able to feature in La Liga again until after the November international break, with Real Madrid returning to action against Celta Vigo on November 22.

The Spanish Football Federation's disciplinary committee confirmed that Vinicius had been banned for two games for violent conduct and another two games for his angry reaction to the decision.

Vinicius thought that he had sent Real Madrid two goals ahead on the night when he converted after a pass from Jude Bellingham, but a VAR review saw the goal disallowed and subsequently led to the South American being given his marching orders.

© Iconsport / Alberto Gardin/ZUMA Press Wire

Mourinho fumes at timing of Vinicius suspension announcement

Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho slammed the timing of the announcement, as it came just before the team's Champions League clash with Roma.

"The question for the committee is why they released the punishment in this moment," Mourinho told Movistar. "If you ask that question, it's because you think it could affect him. If not, you wouldn't ask me the question.

"I think you should ask the committee why they didn't do it this morning, or tomorrow morning, and why they do it two hours before an important game for Real Madrid, without forgetting that Real Madrid are a Spanish club."

Vinicius was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal over the summer before ultimately signing a new long-term contract with the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid are level at 1-1 with Roma at the interval of Wednesday's Champions League contest, with Kylian Mbappe on the scoresheet for the capital giants.