Preview: Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City - prediction, team news, lineups

Aiming to record three consecutive wins for the first time this season, Middlesbrough welcome Cardiff City to the Riverside Stadium for a Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Boro enjoyed a dramatic success in the Potteries against Stoke City last time out, whereas the Bluebirds were excellent on home soil, taking complete advantage of an out-of-sorts Watford side.

Match preview

After playoff-final defeat to Hull City last season, Middlesbrough are in no mood to leave their Premier League hopes down to that particular lottery this time around, with Saturday's hosts laser-focused on securing a top-two finish.

Kim Hellberg's well-oiled machine are in the midst of an eight-match unbeaten Championship run (W5 D3) after a dramatic 3-2 success at Stoke on Tuesday night, when Neto Borges's second-ever Boro goal sealed maximum points.

Now hoping to post three straight second-tier wins for the first time since early February, Middlesbrough are currently occupying second spot in the Championship table, two points behind league leaders Swansea City.

Prior to their late-season collapse, Hellberg's men were mightily impressive on their own patch last term, and that theme has continued into 2026-27, with Boro winning four and drawing one of their opening five league contests at the Riverside.

Tipped to be the difference-makers for Middlesbrough in the promotion race this season, Will Lankshear and Amario Cozier-Dubbery have both hit the ground running on Teesside, providing a combined 12 Championship goal contributions.

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Following a seven-game winless run (D3 L4) at the beginning of their Championship return, Cardiff are finally converting promising performances into positive results, with the Welsh side winning two of their past three matches.

It was a case of no Yousef Salech, no problem for the clinical Bluebirds earlier in the week, when summer signing Jack Moylan stepped up to the goalscoring plate, netting a brilliant brace in the 5-1 mauling of crisis-hit Watford.

Now up to a pair of second-tier victories for the campaign, Brian Barry-Murphy's men are sitting in 19th position in the league standings, two points above the Hornets in the highest of the relegation spots.

After back-to-back triumphs at the Cardiff City Stadium, the Bluebirds will be looking to add a maiden away victory to their list of achievements, with Saturday's visitors winless across their first five Championship outings (D1 L4) of 2026-27.

The recently-written pages of the history book suggest that Cardiff are the underdogs on Teesside this weekend, with Middlesbrough enjoying a five-game unbeaten streak (W4 D1) in this matchup dating back to September 2022.

Middlesbrough Championship form:

Middlesbrough form (all competitions):

Cardiff City Championship form:

Team News

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Middlesbrough boss Hellberg has confirmed that both Alfie Jones and summer recruit Rokas Pukstas remain unavailable for this weekend's match.

Boro are also without the services of second-choice striker David Strelec, who has endured an injury-riddled start to the campaign.

The hosts have a number of experienced Championship operators to rely on off the bench, including Tommy Conway, Riley McGree and 2025-26 promotion-winner Kyle Joseph.

Set for a scan on Friday (October 16) to determine the extent of the damage, Cardiff defender Dylan Lawlor is out of action after picking up a hamstring problem against Watford earlier in the week.

Intensifying the selection headache for Barry-Murphy, Wales international Ruben Colwill is also on the treatment table, and captain Calum Chambers is still a while away from first-team action.

A piece of positive squad news ahead of a tricky trip to Teesside, talismanic striker Salech could be involved for the first time since his shoulder injury.

Middlesbrough possible starting lineup:

Vitek; Ayling, Phillips, Malanda; Brittain, Berhalter, Morris, Borges; Cozier-Dubbery, Sarmiento, Lankshear

Cardiff City possible starting lineup:

Trott; Ng, Fish, Osho, Bagan; Robertson, Tanner, Ashford, Moylan, Willock; Robinson

We say: Middlesbrough 3-1 Cardiff City

Last losing at the Riverside in April, Middlesbrough should be extremely confident of a Teesside triumph this Saturday.

For all of their home improvements, Cardiff are yet to crack the Championship code away from South Wales, and the base of Boro is hardly an easy place to buck that trend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.