UEFA Champions League all-time top scorers

The Champions League is the gold standard by which the very best players are measured in Europe, growing into arguably the greatest club competition on the planet. It is no surprise, therefore, that some of football's biggest and best names are present on the list of all-time scorers - a who's who of greatness led by five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo on a staggering 140 goals. Ronaldo's perennial rival Lionel Messi and Polish striker Robert Lewandowski are the only other players to have reached triple figures in Champions League goals, and with the top two now plying their trade outside of Europe, there is the opportunity for some other active players to close the gap. As well as Lewandowski, the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Thomas Muller can both still climb the rankings during the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign. Here, Sports Mole looks at the latest standings in the Champions League top-scorers list, including every player to have scored 40 goals or more.
Who has scored the most goals in Champions League history?
1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus)
Goals: 140 Appearances: 183 Ratio: 0.77
2. Lionel Messi (Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain)
Goals: 129 Appearances: 163 Ratio: 0.79
3. Robert Lewandowski (Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Barcelona)
Goals: 105 Appearances: 133 Ratio: 0.79
4. Karim Benzema (Lyon, Real Madrid)
Goals: 90 Appearances: 152 Ratio: 0.59
5. Raul (Real Madrid, Schalke 04)
Goals: 71 Appearances: 142 Ratio: 0.50
6. Kylian Mbappe (Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid)
Goals: 57 Appearances: 87 Ratio: 0.66
7. Ruud van Nistelrooy (PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United, Real Madrid)
Goals: 56 Appearances: 73 Ratio: 0.77
8. Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich)
Goals: 56 Appearances: 161 Ratio: 0.35
9. Thierry Henry (Monaco, Arsenal, Barcelona)
Goals: 50 Appearances: 112 Ratio: 0.45
10. Erling Haaland (Red Bull Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City)
Goals: 49 Appearances: 48 Ratio: 1.02
11. Alfredo Di Stefano (Real Madrid)
Goals: 49 Appearances: 58 Ratio: 0.84
12. Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kiev, AC Milan, Chelsea)
Goals: 48 Appearances: 100 Ratio: 0.48
13. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain)
Goals: 48 Appearances: 124 Ratio: 0.39
14. Mohamed Salah (Basel, Roma, Liverpool)
Goals: 47 Appearances: 88 Ratio: 0.53
15. Eusebio (Benfica)
Goals: 46 Appearances: 65 Ratio: 0.71
16. Filippo Inzaghi (Juventus, AC Milan)
Goals: 46 Appearances: 81 Ratio: 0.57
17. Didier Drogba (Marseille, Chelsea, Galatasaray)
Goals: 44 Appearances: 92 Ratio: 0.48
18. Neymar (Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain)
Goals: 43 Appearances: 81 Ratio: 0.53
19. Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus)
Goals: 42 Appearances: 89 Ratio: 0.47
20. Antoine Griezmann (Real Sociedad, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona)
Goals: 42 Appearances: 105 Ratio: 0.40
21. Sergio Aguero (Atletico Madrid, Manchester City)
Goals: 41 Appearances: 79 Ratio: 0.52