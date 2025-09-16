UEFA Champions League all-time top scorers

Sports Mole rounds up the all-time top scorers list in the Champions League, a collection of legends led by two of the greatest of all time in Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The Champions League is the gold standard by which the very best players are measured in Europe, growing into arguably the greatest club competition on the planet. It is no surprise, therefore, that some of football's biggest and best names are present on the list of all-time scorers - a who's who of greatness led by five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo on a staggering 140 goals. Ronaldo's perennial rival Lionel Messi and Polish striker Robert Lewandowski are the only other players to have reached triple figures in Champions League goals, and with the top two now plying their trade outside of Europe, there is the opportunity for some other active players to close the gap. As well as Lewandowski, the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Thomas Muller can both still climb the rankings during the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign. Here, Sports Mole looks at the latest standings in the Champions League top-scorers list, including every player to have scored 40 goals or more.



Who has scored the most goals in Champions League history?

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus)

1401830.77

1291630.79

3. Robert Lewandowski (Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Barcelona)

1051330.79

4. Karim Benzema (Lyon, Real Madrid)

901520.59

5. Raul (Real Madrid, Schalke 04)

711420.50

6. Kylian Mbappe (Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid)

Goals: 57 Appearances: 87 Ratio: 0.66

7. Ruud van Nistelrooy (PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United, Real Madrid)

56730.77

8. Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich)

Goals: 56 Appearances: 161 Ratio: 0.35

501120.45

49481.02

49580.84

481000.48

13. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain)

481240.39

47880.53

46650.71

16. Filippo Inzaghi (Juventus, AC Milan)

46810.57

44920.48

18. Neymar (Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain)

43810.53

42890.47

20. Antoine Griezmann (Real Sociedad, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona)

421050.40

21. Sergio Aguero (Atletico Madrid, Manchester City)

41790.52