Argentina lineup vs. Benin: Predicted XI as Lionel Messi makes final international appearance

Lionel Messi will make his final Argentina appearance in Tuesday's international friendly against Benin at the Estadio Monumental.

Messi, who announced his international retirement in August, has linked up with the Argentina squad ahead of his farewell game.

With Messi set to come into the starting lineup, Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni faces a decision as to whether to drop Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez.

Alvarez is likely to get the nod after playing alongside Messi at the World Cup, despite the fact that Martinez has netted in each of his last four international appearances.

Rodrigo De Paul and Giovani Lo Celso could also feature in the starting lineup after being omitted from the recent 4-0 and 7-0 wins over Bolivia and Burkina Faso, respectively.

There could also be places in midfield for Alexis Mac Allister and Nico Paz, the latter of whom has provided three goal contributions in the last two matches.

Facundo Medina may keep his place at left-back due to Nicolas Tagliafico's recent struggles with injury, while Agustin Giay is lined up to start on the opposite side of defence.

Nicolas Otamendi, who announced his international retirement after the World Cup, has been included in the squad specifically for Tuesday's fixture, so there is a possibility he will start his final international appearance alongside Cristian Romero in central defence.

Argentina's first-choice goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez should start between the posts, unless Scaloni opts to hand playing time to Juan Musso or Geronimo Rulli.

Argentina possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Giay, Otamendi, Romero, Medina; De Paul, Mac Allister, Lo Celso, Paz; Messi, Alvarez