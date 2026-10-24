Team News: Liverpool vs. Brighton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Liverpool will take on Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Sunday at Anfield in a crucial clash.

The Reds are fifth with 12 points, whereas the Seagulls are third in the table with 16 points, and ahead of the match, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

LIVERPOOL

Out: Dominik Szoboszlai (hamstring), Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring), Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Nyoni, Mac Allister; Barcola, Wirtz, Ngumoha; Isak

BRIGHTON

Out: Evan Ferguson (ankle), Stefanos Tzimas (knee), Kaoru Mitoma (thigh), Femi Azeez (thigh), Pascal Struijk (thigh)

Doubtful: Mats Wieffer (knee), Yankuba Minteh (ankle), Zadok Yohanna (knock), Jason Steele (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Kadioglu, Dunk, Vuskovic, Boscagli; Gross, Andres; Gomez, Ayari, De Cuyper; Kostoulas